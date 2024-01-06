The Galaxy A72 is the first Samsung phone to receive Android 14 in 2024
Samsung continues to spread the Android 14 love among its Galaxy devices, and the first phone to receive the major update in 2024 is the Galaxy A72. Debuted on the market back in 2021, the Galaxy A72 is on its third major Android OS update, which probably makes Android 14 the last this phone will ever see.
For now, SamMobile reports only Galaxy A72 owners in Russia can update their phones to Android 14. If you’re hailing from another country and managed to upgrade your Galaxy A72 to Android 14, do let us know in the comments section.
Even if you’re not living in Russia, it’s still worth checking for the update by heading to Settings / Software update / Download and install. Regardless of where or not this will be Galaxy A72’s last major Android OS update, you’ll still be getting security update for a few more years.
Although not many people who own a Galaxy A72 can upgrade their phones to Android 14 yet, at least we know Samsung has kicked off the rollout, which means everyone should get the update in the coming weeks.
It’s worth noting that the update also includes the December 2023 security patch. As expected, this is a pretty comprehensive update, so make sure you have at least 2GB of free storage before attempting to download and install the update.
