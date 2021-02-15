Save up to $250 on the Galaxy A71 5G in a limited-time deal at Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Currently, the unlocked Galaxy A71 is discounted by $200, while Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint/T-Mobile variants of the midranger are discounted by the generous $250.
The Galaxy A71 comes with a quad-camera setup, 5G support, a modern look with a tine punch-hole selfie camera, and a beautiful Super AMOLED plus 6.7-inch display. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 730 and comes equipped with 6GB of RAM, quite enough for your daily multitasking needs, and a generous 128GB of storage for your photos, videos, and apps. It also has microSD card support: with the current tendency set by the Galaxy S21, we might stop seeing microSD card slots on phones soon.
