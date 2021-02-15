Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Save up to $250 on the Galaxy A71 5G in a limited-time deal at Best Buy

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 15, 2021, 7:45 AM
While everyone is waiting for the Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52 to be released in a month or so, now is a clever time to get yourself a brand-new Galaxy A71 5G for as low as $250 at Best Buy. The offer is up for a limited time and you can buy Samsung's 5G-enabled mid-range phone from 2020 with a generous $250 discount on the three major carriers, as well as a $200 discount for the unlocked variant.


Currently, the unlocked Galaxy A71 is discounted by $200, while Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint/T-Mobile variants of the midranger are discounted by the generous $250.

The Galaxy A71 comes with a quad-camera setup, 5G support, a modern look with a tine punch-hole selfie camera, and a beautiful Super AMOLED plus 6.7-inch display. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 730 and comes equipped with 6GB of RAM, quite enough for your daily multitasking needs, and a generous 128GB of storage for your photos, videos, and apps. It also has microSD card support: with the current tendency set by the Galaxy S21, we might stop seeing microSD card slots on phones soon.

If you’re interested to know more about the phone, don’t forget to read our Samsung Galaxy A71 review, or check out the full list of Samsung Galaxy A71 5G specs.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW

  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

