Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite receiving the Android 14 update in the US

Samsung Tablets Software updates
@cosminvasile
Samsung’s budget-friendly Galaxy A7 Lite got its Android 14 update back in January. Usually, these big updates take time to propagate worldwide, but Galaxy A7 Lite owners in the US had to wait more than two months for Android 14.

Started in South Korea, the Galaxy A7 Lite Android 14 rollout has finally reached the United States, but there’s a catch. For the time being, only the carrier-locked LTE models in the United States are eligible for the Android 14 update, SamMobile reports.

Just like the Galaxy Tab A9+, the Galaxy A7 Lite is also getting the December 2023 security patch. Along with Android 14 (firmware version T227USQU8DXB4), the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite also receives an upgrade to One UI 6.0.

If you live in the United States and own a carrier-locked LTE Galaxy A7 Lite tablet, you might want to check if the update is available for you by heading to Settings / Software update / Download and install.

We expect the availability of the update to expand to all Galaxy A7 Lite models very soon, so be on the lookout for a notification if your tablet is not eligible for the software upgrade yet.

