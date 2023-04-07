Cool Samsung Galaxy A54 release day deal unveiled by АТ&T

Save $250 on the Galaxy A54 at Samsung Grab the newest Samsung Galaxy A54 midranger with up to $250 off when you trade for an older phone. $250 off (56%) Trade-in $199 99 $449 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for $10/mo. on AT&T without a trade You can grab the best Samsung midranger for 2023 - the Galaxy A54 5G - for only $10 a month at AT&T. There is no trade-in requirement so that effectively lowers the price of the phone by $240. $240 off (53%) $209 /mo $449 Buy at AT&T T-Mobile sells the Galaxy A54 at Samsung for only $99 Get the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G on a monthly payment plan at T-Mobile, and the Un-carrier will knock $351 off its price to arrive at a cool $99 leftover. You will get the money back via 24 monthly bill credits. $351 off (78%) $99 /mo $449 99 Buy at T-Mobile

The carrier now offers the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G at just a $10 monthly payment. " New and existing customers can get the Galaxy A54 5G for just $10 per month (full retail price is $449.99) with no trade-in required – available online and in-store beginning Friday, April 7 ," says AT&T. Needless to say, the price is with a new plan or line.





Its Cricket prepaid network also has a deal on the Galaxy A54 5G, as Cricket Wireless customers can get the phone for $409.99, or $40 down from its regular $449.99 price.





In addition, AT&T Business customers can purchase the Galaxy A54 5G for $149.99 on a two-year service commitment. Moreover, business customers who order through Premier can save up to $100 on select new smartphones when purchasing on a two-year agreement.

Samsung Galaxy A54 features





6.4" Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Much faster Samsung Exynos 1380 processor

Triple rear cameras, but third one is a macro camera

Has a MicroSD card slot

IP67 water and dust resistance

5,000mAh battery with 25W charging

$450 retail price



