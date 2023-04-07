Cool Samsung Galaxy A54 release day deal unveiled by АТ&T

Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Free Samsung Galaxy A54 release day deal unveiled by АТ&T
While it is better to get the T-Mobile or Verizon models of the new Galaxy A54 design straight from Samsung as they offer the same deals but Samsung throws in additional trade-in amount, AT&T is conspicuously absent and decided to go it alone when it comes to a good Samsung Galaxy A54 deal.

Save $250 on the Galaxy A54 at Samsung

Grab the newest Samsung Galaxy A54 midranger with up to $250 off when you trade for an older phone.
$250 off (56%) Trade-in
$199 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for $10/mo. on AT&T without a trade

You can grab the best Samsung midranger for 2023 - the Galaxy A54 5G - for only $10 a month at AT&T. There is no trade-in requirement so that effectively lowers the price of the phone by $240.
$240 off (53%)
$209 /mo
$449
Buy at AT&T

T-Mobile sells the Galaxy A54 at Samsung for only $99

Get the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G on a monthly payment plan at T-Mobile, and the Un-carrier will knock $351 off its price to arrive at a cool $99 leftover. You will get the money back via 24 monthly bill credits.
$351 off (78%)
$99 /mo
$449 99
Buy at T-Mobile

AT&T Galaxy A54 5G deal


  • $10/month
  • $40 off on Cricket Wireless
  • $300 off for business customers

The carrier now offers the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G at just a $10 monthly payment. "New and existing customers can get the Galaxy A54 5G for just $10 per month (full retail price is $449.99) with no trade-in required – available online and in-store beginning Friday, April 7," says AT&T. Needless to say, the price is with a new plan or line.

Its Cricket prepaid network also has a deal on the Galaxy A54 5G, as Cricket Wireless customers can get the phone for $409.99, or $40 down from its regular $449.99 price. 

In addition, AT&T Business customers can purchase the Galaxy A54 5G for $149.99 on a two-year service commitment. Moreover, business customers who order through Premier can save up to $100 on select new smartphones when purchasing on a two-year agreement.

Samsung Galaxy A54 features

  • 6.4" Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Much faster Samsung Exynos 1380 processor
  • Triple rear cameras, but third one is a macro camera
  • Has a MicroSD card slot
  • IP67 water and dust resistance
  • 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging
  • $450 retail price

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Galaxy A53 specs upgrades


SpecsSamsung Galaxy A54 5GSamsung Galaxy A53 5G
Size and Weight158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm, 202 g159.9 x 74.7 x 8.1 mm, 189 g
Display6.4" Super AMOLED
120Hz refresh rate
Full HD resolution		6.5" Super AMOLED
120Hz refresh rate
Full HD resolution
ProcessorExynos 1380Exynos 1280
RAM, Storage6/128GB
also 8/256GB outside the US
*has microSD card support		6/128GB
*has microSD card support
SoftwareOne UI 5.1 on Android 13One UI 5.1 on Android 13
Cameras50MP main cam with OIS
8MP ultra-wide
5MP macro
-

32MP front cam		64MP main cam with OIS (f/1.8)
12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)
5MP macro cam (f/2.4)
5MP depth cam (f/2.4)

32MP front cam
Battery Size5,000 mAh5,000 mAh
Charging Speeds25W wired charging
no wireless charging		25W wired charging
no wireless charging

