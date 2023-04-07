Cool Samsung Galaxy A54 release day deal unveiled by АТ&T
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While it is better to get the T-Mobile or Verizon models of the new Galaxy A54 design straight from Samsung as they offer the same deals but Samsung throws in additional trade-in amount, AT&T is conspicuously absent and decided to go it alone when it comes to a good Samsung Galaxy A54 deal.
Samsung Galaxy A54 features
AT&T Galaxy A54 5G deal
- $10/month
- $40 off on Cricket Wireless
- $300 off for business customers
The carrier now offers the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G at just a $10 monthly payment. "New and existing customers can get the Galaxy A54 5G for just $10 per month (full retail price is $449.99) with no trade-in required – available online and in-store beginning Friday, April 7," says AT&T. Needless to say, the price is with a new plan or line.
Its Cricket prepaid network also has a deal on the Galaxy A54 5G, as Cricket Wireless customers can get the phone for $409.99, or $40 down from its regular $449.99 price.
In addition, AT&T Business customers can purchase the Galaxy A54 5G for $149.99 on a two-year service commitment. Moreover, business customers who order through Premier can save up to $100 on select new smartphones when purchasing on a two-year agreement.
Samsung Galaxy A54 features
- 6.4" Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Much faster Samsung Exynos 1380 processor
- Triple rear cameras, but third one is a macro camera
- Has a MicroSD card slot
- IP67 water and dust resistance
- 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging
- $450 retail price
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Galaxy A53 specs upgrades
|Specs
|Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
|Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
|Size and Weight
|158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm, 202 g
|159.9 x 74.7 x 8.1 mm, 189 g
|Display
|6.4" Super AMOLED
120Hz refresh rate
Full HD resolution
|6.5" Super AMOLED
120Hz refresh rate
Full HD resolution
|Processor
|Exynos 1380
|Exynos 1280
|RAM, Storage
|6/128GB
also 8/256GB outside the US
*has microSD card support
|6/128GB
*has microSD card support
|Software
|One UI 5.1 on Android 13
|One UI 5.1 on Android 13
|Cameras
|50MP main cam with OIS
8MP ultra-wide
5MP macro
-
32MP front cam
|64MP main cam with OIS (f/1.8)
12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)
5MP macro cam (f/2.4)
5MP depth cam (f/2.4)
32MP front cam
|Battery Size
|5,000 mAh
|5,000 mAh
|Charging Speeds
|25W wired charging
no wireless charging
|25W wired charging
no wireless charging
Things that are NOT allowed: