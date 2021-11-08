Notification Center

Samsung Android

The successor to one of Samsung's most popular phones leaks with a familiar design

Anam Hamid
By
0
The successor to one of Samsung's most popular phones leaks with a familiar design
Prolific leaker Steve H.McFly and tech site Digit have joined hands to share renders of Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A53 5G. It has largely kept the same design as the Galaxy A52, with a few refinements thrown in.

We see a familiar screen with a punch-hole camera in the center, but it appears that the side and top bezels have shrunk a bit. Another subtle change is that the back panel is now completely flat and does not curve around the edges. The corners themselves do curve though. The panel is supposedly plastic but appears to have a matte finish.


At first glance, the camera hump looks identical to that of A53's predecessor, but it now has smoother edges and gives the rear a comparatively more seamless look. The A52 came with a 64MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor. The A53 is rumored to inherit the primary camera, but rest of the camera specs are not known.

Unlike the current generation, the Galaxy A53 does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is also tipped to feature A52's 120Hz screen and it will allegedly be a little thinner than its progenitor.

According to earlier reports, 5G will be standard on the phone and it will be fueled by a mid-tier Exynos chip with AMD GPU, likely Exynos 1080's successor. The Galaxy A53 will apparently be available in at least four colors, including black, white, light blue, and orange. 

If the device follows the same launch timeframe as the A52, we can expect to see it in March 2022. Other details are still under wraps, so it's hard to guess whether it has what it takes to become the best affordable smartphone.


