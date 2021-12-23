The Galaxy A53 5G may come with two processor versions for different markets

The Galaxy A53 5G may come with two processor versions for different markets0
The Galaxy A53 (yet-unannounced) is expected to come as a successor to the widely popular Galaxy A52 and A51, budget-friendly phones by Samsung that have become known for their great price-quality ratio. Now, GalaxyClub reports that there will be at least two different chipsets that go into the Galaxy A53, corroborating earlier tips about an Exynos version of the phone.
Galaxy A53 reportedly has three different versions
Reportedly, there will be three different Galaxy A53 and three different model numbers have been discovered. And keep in mind that according to the report, there won't be a 4G version of the budget-friendly phone this time around, so the three versions are all 5G versions.
The third version of the Galaxy A53 carries model number SM-A536U and it is reportedly the America version, that for some reason has been found to carry a new Exynos processor. However, which one is still unknown at the moment. For now, the only thing that seems certain is that the model SM-A536B is going to be released in Europe, but we don't know whether it will be Exynos or Qualcomm processor inside of it.
A possible explanation of the fact the Galaxy A53 comes with two different chipsets could be related to the ongoing chip shortage that has been affecting the entire world. It remains to be seen which chipset will go into which Galaxy A53 market.
As for the release date of the phone, it is expected to be unveiled alongside the bigger Galaxy A73 and possibly the Galaxy A33. Usually, these phones are unveiled in December, but last year, the Galaxy A52 and A72 were announced in March. As we are not hearing a lot about the budget-friendly devices' release so far, it is way more likely they will indeed be unveiled in the spring of 2022. Just like it happened this year.
So far, the Galaxy A53 is expected to feature a 64MP main camera and a 5,000mAh battery, and it will reportedly be offered in white, black, blue, and orange (via GSMArena).
The successors, Galaxy A52 and before that, Galaxy A51 became quite popular for their good price-quality ratio
In the past couple of years, the Galaxy A series has become widely popular globally. The Galaxy A52 features a great and modern design, youthful color options, and stable performance, for a very affordable price. The 4G version phone also features a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, while the future-proof 5G version comes with the flagship-grade 120Hz refresh rate.
On top of that, the Galaxy A52 has Optical Image Stabilization which has greatly improved the camera capabilities of its main sensor of 64MP. The predecessor of the Galaxy A53 also came with a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and the third sensor on it is the macro camera. Although there aren't many leaks regarding the Galaxy A53's camera at the moment, it might be reasonable to expect a similar configuration with some slight upgrades, but we will have to wait and see to be sure.