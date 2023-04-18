Grab a Galaxy A53 from Amazon and save $101 in the process
If you are in the market for a new mid-range Samsung phone, you are probably eyeing the shiny new Galaxy A54, which Samsung just recently released. However, the chances of finding a Galaxy A54 at a huge discount are slim, at least for the moment, since we are talking about a brand new phone that has already been released to the market. But you can now score an even better deal if you are willing to buy a slightly older Galaxy phone.
The Samsung Galaxy A53 is powered by an Exynos 1280 chipset, which is a mid-range processor that still offers decent performance. It's worth noting that the processor is not that great for gaming, but browsing the web and watching videos should be a breeze with the Galaxy A53. The midranger is also equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. And in case 128GB of storage isn't enough, there is a microSD card slot on board as well.
The Galaxy A53 also rocks a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes the phone feel faster and snappier. And thanks to the big built-in 5000mAh battery, you will be able to stream videos for almost 8 hours straight or browse the web for nearly 16 hours without the need to charge your Galaxy A53. In addition to its large battery and decent battery life, the Galaxy A53 also supports 25W fast charging.
At the moment, Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy A53 with a sweet 22% discount. This means you can save $101 if you get a Galaxy A53 from Amazon right now.
In terms of cameras, the Galaxy A53 comes with a 64MP main shooter and a 32MP selfie snapper. The phone is capable of taking stunning photos and shooting videos in up to 4K 30fps with its primary and front-facing cameras.
