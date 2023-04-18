Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Grab a Galaxy A53 from Amazon and save $101 in the process

Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab a Galaxy A53 from Amazon and save $101 in the process
If you are in the market for a new mid-range Samsung phone, you are probably eyeing the shiny new Galaxy A54, which Samsung just recently released. However, the chances of finding a Galaxy A54 at a huge discount are slim, at least for the moment, since we are talking about a brand new phone that has already been released to the market. But you can now score an even better deal if you are willing to buy a slightly older Galaxy phone.

At the moment, Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy A53 with a sweet 22% discount. This means you can save $101 if you get a Galaxy A53 from Amazon right now.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Now $101 OFF at Amazon

Get a Galaxy A53 5G from Amazon and save $101 in the process. Despite being an older model, the Galaxy A53 still packs great performance, takes amazing photos, and has a pretty decent battery life.
$101 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is powered by an Exynos 1280 chipset, which is a mid-range processor that still offers decent performance. It's worth noting that the processor is not that great for gaming, but browsing the web and watching videos should be a breeze with the Galaxy A53. The midranger is also equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. And in case 128GB of storage isn't enough, there is a microSD card slot on board as well.

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy A53 comes with a 64MP main shooter and a 32MP selfie snapper. The phone is capable of taking stunning photos and shooting videos in up to 4K 30fps with its primary and front-facing cameras.

The Galaxy A53 also rocks a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes the phone feel faster and snappier. And thanks to the big built-in 5000mAh battery, you will be able to stream videos for almost 8 hours straight or browse the web for nearly 16 hours without the need to charge your Galaxy A53. In addition to its large battery and decent battery life, the Galaxy A53 also supports 25W fast charging.

Popular stories

If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Verizon announces price increases for older Unlimited plans
Verizon announces price increases for older Unlimited plans
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple's OG noise-cancelling AirPods Pro are on sale at their lowest price in a long time
Apple's OG noise-cancelling AirPods Pro are on sale at their lowest price in a long time
Samsung Galaxy A24 leaked renders leave nothing to the imagination, price revealed too
Samsung Galaxy A24 leaked renders leave nothing to the imagination, price revealed too
Here's when Motorola is expected to launch its next-gen Razr Pro and Razr Lite foldables
Here's when Motorola is expected to launch its next-gen Razr Pro and Razr Lite foldables
The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 will track your every move but also make it more stylish
The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 will track your every move but also make it more stylish
Game-changer for smartphone photography: Xiaomi 13 Ultra unveiled with a sprinkle of Leica magic
Game-changer for smartphone photography: Xiaomi 13 Ultra unveiled with a sprinkle of Leica magic
Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might adopt a frosted glass back, new color
Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might adopt a frosted glass back, new color
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless