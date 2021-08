Samsung Galaxy A52s high-res renders leak ahead of launch

The said source reiterated the fact that the European price is €450 and that it will only be available in 128GB variant. Based on earlier reports, we also know that the Galaxy A52s will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset, and that its 5G modem supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave tech making it the perfect candidate for the US market.



Although a lot of things about the Galaxy A52s remain a mystery, it's looking like more information surfaces every day, so by the time Samsung finally introduces the phone, there will probably be nothing left to unveil.

There are a lot of great budget 5G phones out there, but the market is still far from being oversaturated. Samsung, one of the world’s biggest handset makers, shapes up to be one of the main providers of Android smartphones featuring 5G support.The Galaxy A52s is not exactly a cheap device, or at least that is what rumors say, but it is a decent alternative to much more expensive flagships. After we have learned that Samsung plans to sell the Galaxy A52s in Europe for around €450, we now get a glimpse at the phone’s design.Leak @Snoopy recently posted several renders of the Samsung Galaxy A52s, which show the phone from all angles. We also get to see the four colors that customers will be able to choose from: Awesome Mint, Awesome Black, Awesome Black, and Awesome Purple.