Samsung Galaxy A52s high-res renders leak ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy A52s high-res renders leak ahead of launch0
The Galaxy A52s is not exactly a cheap device, or at least that is what rumors say, but it is a decent alternative to much more expensive flagships. After we have learned that Samsung plans to sell the Galaxy A52s in Europe for around €450, we now get a glimpse at the phone’s design.
The said source reiterated the fact that the European price is €450 and that it will only be available in 128GB variant. Based on earlier reports, we also know that the Galaxy A52s will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset, and that its 5G modem supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave tech making it the perfect candidate for the US market.