Samsung Android 5G

European price for upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G leaks

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
The Galaxy A52 5G is one of the best budget 5G phones of 2021, but it faces tough competition. To keep customers interested, Samsung is working on an updated version dubbed Galaxy A52s and we now know how much it’ll cost in Europe.

Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy A52s will cost


The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will retail at €449 in Europe with 128GB of internal storage, according to information obtained by 91Mobiles. That’s a little more than the original €429 Galaxy A52 5G.

  • Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G — €449

Fortunately, Samsung isn’t increasing its prices for the sake of it. The Galaxy A52s 5G is expected to swap out the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset for the more powerful Snapdragon 778G.

It comes with a fully integrated 5G modem that supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave tech, meaning it could be available through carriers in the United States like the current model.

While we don’t know much else about the Galaxy A52s 5G at this stage, most of its features will probably be borrowed from the original Galaxy A52. That means you can expect 120Hz 6.5-inch AMOLED display and a quad-camera setup.

A big 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack, microSD card support, and Android 11 are likely part of the package too.

