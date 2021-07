The Galaxy A52 is the first Galaxy to get the August 2021 security update before August has even arrived

The Galaxy A52 gets the August 2021 security updates before August has even come

There are still a couple of days before August comes; however, Samsung has already started releasing its August 2021 security updates to its phones. The mid-range Galaxy A52 is the first Samsung phone to get the new update, reports SamMobile Galaxy A52 owners in Caucasus countries, Germany, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine are now getting the new update with firmware version A525FXXU3AUG4, bringing the August 2021 security patch. At the moment, Samsung has not yet revealed which bugs it has fixed, but we expect this information to be available within the next couple of weeks.If you don't want to wait for the OTA update, you can check manually for it by going to Settings > Software update, and tap on Download and install.The Galaxy A52 was introduced earlier this year, coming with Android 11 and One UI 3.1 out of the box. Currently, the phone is on Samsung's monthly security update schedule, with three major Android OS updates promised for the device.