Galaxy A72 and A52 launch date seemingly outed by Samsung accidentally



Although various reports have indicated that the mid-rangers will be unveiled this month, no one seemed to have a clue about the exact date. Thanks to eagle-eyed leaker @FrontTron (via SamMobile), we now know when the handsets will be announced.



Samsung apparently has a live stream planned for March 2021. Since no other major reveal is expected this month, it appears that the South Korean giant will announce the Galaxy A52 and A72 during the online Unpacked event. The event will be broadcasted on YouTube on March 17 (starts at 06:30 PDT or 13:30 GMT). The live broadcast link is not working any longer, probably because it was made public prematurely.





Galaxy Unpacked March 2021

March 17



KST 2230

PDT 0630

CDT 0830

EDT 0930

GMT 1330 pic.twitter.com/jQK05B2act — Tron (@FrontTron) March 4, 2021





The A-series has helped Samsung's shipment during a time when sales of flagship phones have dipped. The The A-series has helped Samsung's shipment during a time when sales of flagship phones have dipped. The Galaxy A51 , in particular, was quite a hit, and leaked specs imply that the streak will continue with the Galaxy A52. The baseline Snapdragon 720G-powered 4G model is expected to be priced at €349, and Snapdragon 750G-fueled 5G edition will cost around €429.



Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and IP67 water and dust resistance rating are expected to be one of the headlining features of the new phones because they have recently been missing on Samsung's mid-rangers.



The The Galaxy A72 , which rumors indicate will only come in an LTE edition, presumably because Samsung doesn't want a 5G-ready upper-midtier phone to cannibalize the sales of its flagships, might also flaunt a couple of A-series-firsts such as stereo speakers and space zoom. The base model is rumored to cost €449.