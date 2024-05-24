Samsung Galaxy A52 5G starts receiving One UI 6.1 update in the US

Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Samsung’s One UI 6.1 rollout continues to hit more mid-range devices. The next phone that’s getting the software upgrade is the Galaxy A52, a rather popular 5G smartphone that made its debut in the US about three years ago.

Sadly, the Galaxy A52 5G has already received its last major OS update at the beginning of the year, so the phone will remain forever stuck on Android 14. But with the release of One UI 6.1, Samsung hopes to breathe new life into these older phones.

The folks at SamMobile report that Galaxy A52 5G units in the United States and Canada are already receiving the One UI 6.1 update. At the moment, unlocked and T-Mobile-branded models are getting the update, but it’s safe to assume that the rest of the units will get the upgrade in the coming weeks.

Expect all the One UI 6.1 new features and improvements that we’ve already talked about, sans the Galaxy AI features that are reserved for Samsung’s flagships. In addition, the update includes the April 2024 security patch.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

