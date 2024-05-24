Samsung Galaxy A52 5G starts receiving One UI 6.1 update in the US
Samsung’s One UI 6.1 rollout continues to hit more mid-range devices. The next phone that’s getting the software upgrade is the Galaxy A52, a rather popular 5G smartphone that made its debut in the US about three years ago.
Sadly, the Galaxy A52 5G has already received its last major OS update at the beginning of the year, so the phone will remain forever stuck on Android 14. But with the release of One UI 6.1, Samsung hopes to breathe new life into these older phones.
Expect all the One UI 6.1 new features and improvements that we’ve already talked about, sans the Galaxy AI features that are reserved for Samsung’s flagships. In addition, the update includes the April 2024 security patch.
The folks at SamMobile report that Galaxy A52 5G units in the United States and Canada are already receiving the One UI 6.1 update. At the moment, unlocked and T-Mobile-branded models are getting the update, but it’s safe to assume that the rest of the units will get the upgrade in the coming weeks.
