The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.













Meanwhile, the cost of both the Galaxy A52 and A72 leaked out from second source ( Mysmartprice ), too, indicating not only an imminent launch, but also how they'd compare to their predecessors in terms of pricing.

Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 prices at launch





Galaxy A52 4G price: $365 (6GB/128GB), $385 (8GB/128GB)

Galaxy A52 5G price: $495 (6GB/128GB)

Galaxy A72 4G price: $480 (8GB/128GB), $520 (8GB/256GB)





We've converted the leaked global prices of the A52 and A72 to US dollars, and, needless to say, there will be different tags for different markets, but the ballpark for the Galaxy A52 seems to be around $400, while the 4G Galaxy A72 models would hover around $500. The eventual A72 5G model would probably be pegged at the $600 mark, just like its predecessor.

These prices are not far from what Samsung charged for the Galaxy A51 and A71 at launch, with only Verizon's A71 5G UWB version coming at a higher tag, so those who are looking for affordable Android handsets will have the chance to grab a very good value-for-money ratio.





Why? Well, high display refresh rates and optical image stabilization, for one, as well as big batteries and fast charging, what else could one want from the $400-$600 range. How do you feel about these Galaxy A52 and A72 prices.



