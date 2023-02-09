Android 13 arrives for Samsung Galaxy A51 5G in the US
Introduced nearly three years ago, the Galaxy A51 5G is getting its last major update, Android 13. Truth be told, the phone received the Android 13 update back in December, but customers in the United States were skipped from the initial rollout.
Thankfully, it took Samsung just two months to bring the update across the pond, so if you’re still rocking a Galaxy A51 5G, you should check your phone for a new update. SamMobile reports that unlocked versions of the phone in the US qualify for Android 13. At the moment, Comcast, Verizon and Xfinity Mobile customers are getting the update, but more carriers should make it available in the coming weeks.
The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update rolling out to the Galaxy A51 5G in the US brings significant changes, including design tweaks that make navigation easier, new features like stacked widgets and Maintenance Mode.
Since this is the last major Android OS update that the Galaxy A51 5G will be getting, it’s probably worth looking for a newer device. Most carriers in the United States already offer some of the best mid-range Android smartphones at the moment, so it’s just a matter of finding the best deal.
Unfortunately, Samsung hasn’t been able to include the most recent security patch along with the update, so Galaxy A51 5G users will get the one from two months ago. Anyone with an unlocked Galaxy A51 5G on any of the US networks mentioned can now check for the Android 13 update, which comes with firmware version A516U1UEU8FWA4.
Of course, Samsung has already moved on to One UI 5.1, but there’s hope that older Samsung phones released 3-4 years ago will be getting it via update. Nothing has been confirmed though, so don’t get your hopes too high if you’re still using a Galaxy A51 5G.
