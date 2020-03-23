Buy the Galaxy A40 and save £36 on tariffs at Tesco Mobile

Samsung Android Deals

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 23, 2020, 11:16 AM
The Samsung Galaxy A40 is a very decent budget smartphone, so much so that it became one of the best-selling devices worldwide last year. Now, Tesco Mobile is offering customers the chance to save a bit of money when purchased with a SIM plan.

With a standard 24-month contract, the Galaxy A40 is currently available for as little as £15.99 per month. That brings the total cost of ownership to £383,76 and includes 5,000 minutes & texts in addition to 500MB of data.

Pricier data plans with anywhere from 1GB to 100GB are also available to customers if 500MB isn’t sufficient. Regardless of the chosen package, though, Tesco Mobile is offering you the chance to save £36.

As for the Galaxy A40 itself, customers will gain access to a 5.9-inch AMOLED display paired with a 25-megapixel selfie camera and a dual-camera system on the back. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a headphone jack.

Completing the package is the Exynos 7904 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage. There is also a 3,100mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Related phones

Galaxy A40
Samsung Galaxy A40 View Full specs
$246 Samsung Galaxy A40 on
  • Display 5.9 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Dual camera)
    25 MP front
  • Hardware Exynos 7904, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3100 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

