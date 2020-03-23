Buy the Galaxy A40 and save £36 on tariffs at Tesco Mobile
With a standard 24-month contract, the Galaxy A40 is currently available for as little as £15.99 per month. That brings the total cost of ownership to £383,76 and includes 5,000 minutes & texts in addition to 500MB of data.
As for the Galaxy A40 itself, customers will gain access to a 5.9-inch AMOLED display paired with a 25-megapixel selfie camera and a dual-camera system on the back. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a headphone jack.
Completing the package is the Exynos 7904 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage. There is also a 3,100mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.