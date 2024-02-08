Here is the first live image of the unannounced Samsung Galaxy A35

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung
@cosminvasile
We already know that Samsung plans to launch another mid-range 5G handset very soon, the Galaxy A35. Renders of the phone leaked early this year, so we already have a pretty good idea about what the Galaxy A35 looks like.

This time around we have the first live image of the phone. Although it’s a low-resolution picture, it does come in line with everything we know about the device in terms of design.

The picture was originally published by a South Korean certification agency (via SamMobile), so it’s certainly the real thing. The one major change that makes the Galaxy A35 stand out is the key island that houses the physical buttons on the right.

Also, the phone features a flat frame similar to the Galaxy A15 and A25, which were introduced back in December. The back side visible in the live image confirms the phone features a triple camera and a small flash to the right of the sensors.

The picture doesn’t come with any information regarding the phone’s specs but based on the Galaxy A35’s listing at Geekbench, we already know it will be equipped with an Exynos 1380 processor and 6GB RAM.

As confirmed by the RRA application, the phone features 5G support and will run Android 14 right out of the box. We have yet to learn when exactly Samsung plans to reveal the Galaxy A35, but it shouldn’t be long now that the phone is making the rounds at all the certification agencies around the world.

