Samsung rolls out One UI 6.1 update to the Galaxy A33
Samsung continues to bring One UI 6.1 to more and more Galaxy A-series phones. The next on the list is the Galaxy A33, a mid-range handset that’s been released about two years ago and already received its Android 14 update not long ago.
Currently, the One UI 6.1 update is rolling out to the Galaxy A33 in Europe, at least according to the folks over at SamMobile. Just like the other Galaxy A-series phones that have been upgraded to One UI 6.1 recently, the update doesn’t include any of the Galaxy AI features that Samsung’s flagships received.
Samsung has already rolled out the One UI 6.1 update to a bunch of mid-range phones, including the Galaxy A15, Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54, and Galaxy A73. More are expected to receive the update in the coming weeks, so don’t worry if your phone is not on this list yet.
On the bright side, Samsung included the April 2024 security patch, so the Galaxy A33 units in Europe will be relatively up to date when it comes to security updates. Just so you know what to look for, the One UI 6.1 update arrives with build number A336BXXU8EXDC and it’s a pretty beefy download, so make sure you have enough free storage.
