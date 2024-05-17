Two mid-range Samsung phones getting the One UI 6.1 update right now (sans Galaxy AI features)

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
After bringing One UI 6.1 to its top-tier phones, Samsung continues to expand the availability of the update to more budget-friendly and mid-range smartphones.

Samsung has already kicked off the One UI 6.1 rollout to both Galaxy A34 and A54, but word is that two other mid-range phones are getting the update as we speak: Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A73 (via SamMobile).

Just like the previous updates, the One UI 6.1 for Galaxy A33 and A73 doesn’t include any of the Galaxy AI features that Samsung is adding to its high-end phones.

This means that the improvements will be limited to new widgets, some tweaks and enhancements for Quick Share and Gallery, so don’t expect any new features like Generative Edit and Wallpaper, Interpreter, and Live Call Translate.

That said, if you own the Galaxy A73, then you should know that the One UI 6.1 update has been spotted in Malaysia and it includes the April 2024 security patch. This is a pretty consistent update that weighs in at 2.6GB, so make sure you have enough free storage.

As far as the Galaxy A33 goes, this one’s update is reportedly being deployed in Singapore, and it’s just as chunky (2GB+). No word on what security patch it includes, but the phone was launched two years ago, so it’s still eligible for timely security updates.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

