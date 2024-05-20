Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
This Galaxy "A-series" phone is getting One UI 6.1 but the news isn't all good

Samsung's A-series mid-range Galaxy handsets usually provide good value for the money. These phones are powered by serviceable Dimensity and Exynos chipsets and have decent cameras and large batteries. Take the Galaxy A15 5G which was released last December with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, a 1080 x 2340 FHD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC under the hood.

Per SamMobile, the Galaxy A15 5G (SM-A156U) has received an update that can be downloaded by carrier-locked variants of the phone in the U.S. This update, surprisingly, is One UI 6.1 and it takes the firmware version of the phone to A156USQU1BXDA. It also includes the April 2024 Security Update which patches 44 security issues. There is good news and bad news here. 

The good news is that this phone is receiving One UI 6.1, but the bad news is that the fantastic Galaxy AI features that allow you to hold a phone conversation with someone who doesn't speak your language, and read summaries of the websites you're visiting, are not available to the Galaxy A15 5G. What the update adds to the Galaxy A15 5G is the ability to edit images using new options, customize the user interface to your liking, protect your data, share content, manage your health, and keep the phone's battery from needing a premature replacement.

Phones like the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4 received the One UI 6.1 update that includes the Galaxy AI features. Of course, the Galaxy S24 series had One UI 6.1 pre-installed along with all of the AI features that Samsung currently offers. For the record, the Galaxy S21 only has two Galaxy AI features: Circle to Search and Chat Assist. The latter translates incoming and out going chats in real-time.

If you like the Galaxy AI features that come with the fully loaded version of One UI 6.1 but don't want to spend an arm and a leg to buy one of the phones that received the update, your best bet is to buy the Galaxy S23 FE which is priced in a range between $500-$700 from U.S. carriers. AT&T has a deal allowing those subscribed to a qualified unlimited plan to buy the Galaxy S23 FE for just $5.99 a month over 36 months ($215.64).
