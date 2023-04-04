The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
The Galaxy A24 is one of the affordable smartphones Samsung plans to introduce in the not-so-distant future. Information and even renders of the device have already leaked a few times, so it’s safe to say that the Galaxy A24 is really happening.
The phone has been recently spotted on Samsung’s official support website (via SamMobile), which suggests that an official reveal can’t be too far off. Since this has appeared on Samsung India’s website, it’s probably be going to be introduced in India first, but we don’t rule out global launch at a later date.
The fact that it’s been leaked with two different chipsets suggests that the Galaxy A24’s hardware configuration will depend on the market. Other highlights of the upcoming phone includes a large 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display that supports 90Hz refresh rate, as well as a triple camera setup (50MP + 5MP + 2MP).
This is a pretty standard configuration for Samsung’s entry-level phones, although we’ve seen some that go even lower. It remains to be seen how much it will cost, but if we were to guess, a $150 price seems reasonable enough for the sequel to the Galaxy A23.
Featuring model number SM-A245F/DS, the Galaxy A24 isn’t among the impressive phones under the Samsung brand, but it does offer some interesting specs for an affordable device. Although none of its specs have been confirmed yet, rumor has it that the Galaxy A24 will be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 and/or a Snapdragon 680 processor (the same as the Galaxy A23).
The waterdrop notch on the front panel houses a 13-megapixel camera for selfies, while under the hood there’s a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Also, the Galaxy A24 will pack at least 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory (expandable via microSD). Finally, the phone is also said to include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack.
