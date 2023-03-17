Samsung Galaxy A24 promo renders reveal full design, specs leaked too
Samsung introduced two phones earlier this week, the A34 and A54, but the South Korean company isn’t over with the Galaxy A series. The much cheaper Galaxy A24 made headlines at least twice in the last couple of months, but the phone is now looking very close to being announced.
Spotted by Gadgety, a few promotional renders of the Samsung Galaxy A24 reveal almost everything about the phone in terms of design. To make things even more interesting, the images are accompanied by some specs, which most confirm what we been reported more than two months ago.
Following the same formula, the phone’s specs are perfectly suitable for an entry-level phone. According to the cited source, the Galaxy A24 is expected to sport a large 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. This is a bit unusual for an affordable device, but that’s probably the only strong point of the A24.
Moving on the hardware, the Galaxy A24 will be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory (expandable via microSD). In comparison, the Galaxy A23 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and comes in different variations that includes 4/6/8GB RAM and 64/128GB storage.
Last but not least, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A24 is expected to include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a generous 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging support.
Based on the leaked images, the Galaxy A24 will be available in black, burgundy, green, and silver. No word on price and availability, but since the Galaxy A23 made its way to the US, there’s a high chance that the sequel will be launched there too.
Although the Galaxy A24 is going to be one of the cheapest Samsung smartphones, based on the leaked specs, it will be a slight upgrade over the Galaxy A23. Design-wise, the A24 has been built to stand out, but it would be unfair to compare it with more expensive devices.
Samsung Galaxy A24
Unlike the Galaxy A23, which features a quad camera setup (50MP+5MP+2MP+2MP), the A24 is rumored to pack a triple camera (50MP, 5MP, and 2MP). Also, the Galaxy A24 has slightly better 13-megapixel selfie snapper, whereas the A23 comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.
