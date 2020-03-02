US-bound Samsung Galaxy A21 leaks with quad-camera setup, Infinity-O display
Courtesy of Android Headlines, a leaked press render shows of the upcoming Galaxy A21 in its entirety. The smartphone, like many other Samsung-branded devices, features an Infinity-O display paired with slim bezels and a thick chin.
Coupled with the modern front setup is a rear panel carved out of what looks like glossy plastic. It houses a fingerprint scanner and the Samsung logo alongside a quad-camera setup, which is rather impressive considering the smartphone’s price tier.
The latter is yet to be detailed but consumers can expect to find a main camera paired with an ultra-wide-angle snapper, a dedicated depth sensor, and either a macro camera or telephoto shooter. Also included is a dual-LED flash.
Powering the Galaxy A21 should be the Exynos 7904 chipset, which was previously used inside the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A40, alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage. A large 4,000mAh battery coupled with the efficient Android 10 operating system should ensure long-lasting battery life.
Android Headlines says the smartphone is going to be sold in the United States. If accurate, it will likely be available on MetroPCS, Cricket and Boost Mobile in addition to some major carriers, although concrete information is yet to appear.
