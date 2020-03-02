Samsung Android

US-bound Samsung Galaxy A21 leaks with quad-camera setup, Infinity-O display

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 02, 2020, 11:56 AM
US-bound Samsung Galaxy A21 leaks with quad-camera setup, Infinity-O display
The best-selling budget smartphones last year were the Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A20. Samsung is already developing a successor to the former, as one recent leak revealed, but it turns out a replacement for the latter is also on the way.

Courtesy of Android Headlines, a leaked press render shows of the upcoming Galaxy A21 in its entirety. The smartphone, like many other Samsung-branded devices, features an Infinity-O display paired with slim bezels and a thick chin.

Coupled with the modern front setup is a rear panel carved out of what looks like glossy plastic. It houses a fingerprint scanner and the Samsung logo alongside a quad-camera setup, which is rather impressive considering the smartphone’s price tier. 

The latter is yet to be detailed but consumers can expect to find a main camera paired with an ultra-wide-angle snapper, a dedicated depth sensor, and either a macro camera or telephoto shooter. Also included is a dual-LED flash.

Powering the Galaxy A21 should be the Exynos 7904 chipset, which was previously used inside the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A40, alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage. A large 4,000mAh battery coupled with the efficient Android 10 operating system should ensure long-lasting battery life. 

Android Headlines says the smartphone is going to be sold in the United States. If accurate, it will likely be available on MetroPCS, Cricket and Boost Mobile in addition to some major carriers, although concrete information is yet to appear.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 108MP camera samples comparison vs 12MP photos
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 108MP camera samples comparison vs 12MP photos

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless