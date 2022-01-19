Cricket Wireless starts selling Samsung’s cheapest 5G smartphone, upgrades data plans

A triple lens camera system for capturing vivid photos

90 Hz Infinity-V HD+ display that is perfect for streaming video or gaming

A fast and reliable processor for a lag-free 5G experience

15W Fast Charge and 5000 mAh long-lasting battery

Customers on the $30/mo. plan will see their monthly data allotment automatically increase from 2GB to 5GB

New customers who sign up for Cricket service on the $40/mo. plan2, which offers a 10GB of monthly data, will now be able to make and receive calls and send texts from Canada and Mexico





If Cricket’s move is approved, new and existing customers can have their ACP benefit applied to all the prepaid carrier’s plans, allowing them to sign up for Cricket’s $30/month for as low as $0 after the benefit.

