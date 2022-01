Cricket Wireless starts selling Samsung’s cheapest 5G smartphone, upgrades data plans

A triple lens camera system for capturing vivid photos

90 Hz Infinity-V HD+ display that is perfect for streaming video or gaming

A fast and reliable processor for a lag-free 5G experience

15W Fast Charge and 5000 mAh long-lasting battery

Customers on the $30/mo. plan will see their monthly data allotment automatically increase from 2GB to 5GB

New customers who sign up for Cricket service on the $40/mo. plan2, which offers a 10GB of monthly data, will now be able to make and receive calls and send texts from Canada and Mexico





If Cricket’s move is approved, new and existing customers can have their ACP benefit applied to all the prepaid carrier’s plans, allowing them to sign up for Cricket’s $30/month for as low as $0 after the benefit.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Samsung’s affordable, and one of the cheapest on the US market, 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A13 5G is now available at Cricket Wireless. After AT&T’s 5G network expanded back in October to cover Cricket Wireless customers on all of the prepaid operator’s plans, the addition of such a cheap phone makes perfects.It’s like Cricket is trying to make 5G as accessible as possible for all its customers. Regardless of whether you’re switching to Cricket Wireless or you’re a current customer, Samsung Galaxy A13 5G’s price remains the same: $230. Below is a quick rundown of the Galaxy A13 5G’s specs in case you’re considering the device:In other news, Cricket announced that it has decided to upgrade its plans and that it will join the ACP initiative. Both Cricket’s $30 and $40/month rate plans have been upgraded as follows:Finally, Cricket has opened enrollment for the new federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP initiative will lower the monthly cost of home internet broadband and prepaid wireless services up to $30 per month for eligible households (or $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal Lands).