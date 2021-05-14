Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy A11
The most recent smartphone to receive the highly-anticipated Android 11 update is the Galaxy A11, SamMobile reports. The update was spotted in Panama and comes with a new security patch (April or May).
Keep in mind that thanks to One UI 3.1, you'll be getting a lot more improvements in the update, not just those typically included in Android 11. Judging how often Samsung is dropping Android 11 updates, it won't be long until all its Galaxy devices released in the last few years will get the latest version of Android.