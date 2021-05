Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy A11

There's been a wave of Android 11 updates landing on a bunch of Samsung smartphones and tablets , which can only be encouraging for those considering whether or not to switch to a Galaxy device.The most recent smartphone to receive the highly-anticipated Android 11 update is the Galaxy A11 SamMobile reports. The update was spotted in Panama and comes with a new security patch (April or May).We don't doubt that Android 11-based One UI 3.1 for Samsung Galaxy A11 will eventually expand to more countries, there's no telling where it will be available next. Still, if you're rocking a Galaxy A11 as your daily driver, you should check for the new firmware version A115MUBU2BUE1 regardless of whether or not you're living in Panama.Keep in mind that thanks to One UI 3.1, you'll be getting a lot more improvements in the update, not just those typically included in Android 11. Judging how often Samsung is dropping Android 11 updates, it won't be long until all its Galaxy devices released in the last few years will get the latest version of Android.