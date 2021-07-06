$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

July 2021 security update rolls out to Galaxy S20 series

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
July is here, and so is Samsung's early-bird monthly update rollout. As SamMobile reveals, the update has finally reached the Galaxy S20 series after hitting the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Tab Active 2, and the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 even earlier this month.

Germany is the first country to receive July's firmware update for last year's flagship series, namely the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. There are two versions of it out, with the 5G variants receiving the G98xBXXU8DUF9 firmware version, while the LTE variants are receiving the G98xFXXU8DUF9 version. 

The highlight of this month's update is an improvement of Android Auto, fixing some crashing and connectivity problems had been causing frustration to many of the app's users.

That certainly won't be everything the July firmware update will bring to the table, considering its 815MB download size. However, the list of official bug fixes and vulnerability patches has yet to be made public by Samsung, probably over the next couple of days. 

While it's still only available in Germany, the rest of the world will also have access to the new security patch in a matter of days. As always, the easiest way to see if it's available in your country yet is by going to Settings > Software Update and checking if there's anything showing up there.

