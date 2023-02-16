Budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy A04 gets its Android 13 update
The Galaxy A04 is a relatively new budget-friendly smartphone, which automatically qualifies it for the most recent OS upgrades, Android 13. Originally launched back in October, after the release of Android 13, Samsung Galaxy A04’s most important trait is the massive battery and the large, yet low resolution display.
After we’ve seen so many of Samsung’s top- and mid-tier devices getting Android 13 updates, it’s finally time to report that the Galaxy A04 is getting its own update these days. Currently, the update is rolling out in Kazakhstan, SamMobile reports.
Despite the fact that it’s an entry-level smartphone, since it was launched in 2022, the Galaxy A04 is eligible for at least one more major OS update. However, if you’re rocking a Galaxy A04 as your daily driver, don’t expect Android 14 until at least early next year.
The Galaxy A04 is far from being impressive specs-wise, but it achieves what it sets out to do: provide customers with solid basic features. Thanks to a huge 5,000 mAh battery and a large 6.5-inch HD+ display, the Galaxy A04 should be appealing enough for those looking to buy a cheap Android smartphone.
Add to that the fact that it’s coming in multiple memory variants (3/32GB, 4/32GB, 4/64GB, 6/64GB, 8/128GB), and the Galaxy A04 seems like it’s been tailored to cater to different tastes and needs.
Since this is an entry-level phone, it’s no surprise that Samsung didn’t update it soon after Google released Android 13. But there’s a huge market for low-end devices, so delaying the update too much wouldn’t have been a good decision.
The update with firmware version A045FXXU1BWB1 comes packed with the December 2022 security patch, but it’s limited to One UI 5.0. Because Samsung isn’t too keen on offering details about these updates, it’s hard to tell when the update will hit other countries, but it’s safe to say that the roll-out will continue over the coming weeks.
