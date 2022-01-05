Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G coming to UScellular next week

Following Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s official reveal
at the beginning of the week, many US carrier confirmed they will offer the smartphone. We’ve already reported
about the Galaxy S21 FE 5G deals customers will find at T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile, so let’s check out what smaller carriers like UScellular have in store for us.
First off, just like every other carrier in the country, UScellular will start selling the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G on January 11. More importantly, the smartphone will be available in Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite, and it will be free for new customers who switch to UScellular on select Unlimited plans.
Otherwise, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G costs $700 upfront, but make sure that you live in an area with 5G
coverage if you want to use that feature.
Samsung’s new smartphone mixes mid- and high-end features, which is why some consider it a bit overpriced. The US version of the phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB internal memory.
The Galaxy S21 FE 5G
boasts a stunning 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Another selling point of the phone is the triple camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization), a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto module with 3x optical zoom.
Finally, the phone packs a decent 4,500 mAh battery and ships with Android 12 with One UI 4 out of the box.