Most Samsung Galaxy 5G phones now come with gifts worth $175, Postmates credit included

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Jul 12, 2020, 4:46 PM
Hoping to convince more customers to buy 5G smartphones, Samsung this month is giving away interesting gifts with most of its Galaxy 5G handsets available in the US.

Until July 31 (or while supplies last), if you buy select 5G-ready Galaxy devices from Samsung you'll receive a 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription (worth $100), $25 in Postmates credit, and $50 in Galaxy Store credit. That's a total of $175 in freebies.

With Postmates Unlimited you'll get free deliveries when ordering food, groceries, and other goods through Postmates. As for the $25 credit, you will be able to use this for a meal or anything else that Postmates can deliver.
 
To be eligible for the gifts mentioned above, you need to buy one of the following smartphones: Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, or Galaxy A71 5G. Your purchase can be made by paying outright, or with carrier financing or Samsung Financing.

Samsung says that the number of available $175 gifts is limited to 16,000. We don't know how many 5G phones the company is selling per month stateside, but the gifts may run out before the month's end. In other words, if you find the Postmates and Galaxy Store freebies tempting, you may want to hurry and buy yourself a Samsung 5G handset sooner rather than later.

Galaxy A71 5G
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G View Full specs
$500 Samsung Galaxy A71 5G on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 980
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note10+ 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G View Full specs

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
Galaxy Note10+ 5G on
$910 Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

