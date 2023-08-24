Get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, now 51% off at Amazon UK
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Although it already has witnessed not one but a couple of successors, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is still a very desirable wearable. If you’ve missed getting one for your wrist, now might be a perfect time to right that wrong. Amazon UK now sells the Samsung device with LTE connectivity and an extended warranty for £210 less than usual.
Indeed, at as much as 51% off its regular price, this feature-rich wearable becomes an incredibly tempting purchase. It has plenty of sensors to keep you on top of your health and fitness game. But it’s very stylish and comfortable to wear as well.
Sensor-wise, the Samsung device is pretty impressive, as we already mentioned. It can track your steps, heart rate, daily stress levels, BMI (body mass index), and more. Amazingly, it even provides an enhanced insight into your health via the body composition analysis feature. Let’s not overlook that the wearable can also give you ECG and blood pressure data via the app.
And if you like to keep an active lifestyle, you’d particularly appreciate the watch’s support of more than 90 workouts. Naturally, you get auto workout tracking, as well as burnt calorie data caught while you’re working out.
True, the battery life of this bad boy may not be astonishing, for we’ve measured it to last about a day with moderate use. But we’d say that’s pretty decent for a watch that’s so packed with sensors and tracking capabilities. And now that it’s so heavily discounted at Amazon UK, it may be irresistible even for people on a tight budget.
We did our homework to provide more details on just how good this deal is. Even though the device has seen plenty of discounts this year, this is by far the lowest price we’ve seen for it at the British version of the world’s biggest online retailer.
You can easily navigate your way through the Samsung WatchOS via the intuitive bezel and the beautiful touchscreen. LTE-enabled, the wearable allows you to make and receive calls more seamlessly.
