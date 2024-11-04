Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Samsung must get it together… or else

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Processors
The Samsung logo shot at a tech fair.
It appears that Samsung is in Alice's world – I mean, Alice from Lewis Carroll's Through the Looking-Glass.

As the Red Queen told Alice:

My dear, here we must run as fast as we can, just to stay in place. And if you wish to go anywhere you must run twice as fast as that.


Samsung, probably the best-known brand in the world when it comes to smartphones, may be in that very position. Android Headlines reports that Samsung is facing challenges that threaten its leadership across several key areas. Despite being a major player globally, the company is now grappling with pressures that could impact its position. In response, Samsung's CEO has urged employees to work hard to improve the quality of its products.

The difficulties are largely due to issues in Samsung’s semiconductor (SoC) and memory chip production. Samsung Foundry, responsible for making SoCs, has been struggling with low efficiency in producing high-performance chips.

Reports indicate that Samsung's 3nm chip manufacturing has a yield rate of less than 30%, and sometimes as low as 10%, making it costly to produce these chips.

As a result, Samsung decided not to include the new Exynos 2500 chip in its upcoming Galaxy S25 series. Despite efforts to resolve these issues, the launch of the Galaxy S25 is too soon for significant changes. Samsung remains hopeful, however, that this chip will be ready for future Galaxy models from the folding series (Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip).

Another challenge is the reduced demand from key clients, with companies like Qualcomm and Nvidia turning to TSMC, one of Samsung’s main competitors, due to ongoing production issues.

In the area of memory chips, Samsung’s HBM (high-bandwidth memory) chips are also lagging behind competitors, impacting Samsung's ability to meet the needs of companies producing AI-driven technology. Big industry players such as AMD, AWS, Intel, and Nvidia are choosing other suppliers for their AI chips.

Recommended Stories
During Samsung’s 55th anniversary event, CEO Han Jong-hee emphasized the importance of technology and quality to the company’s success.

He called for renewed efforts to maintain Samsung’s leadership, saying that achieving unmatched quality and innovation is critical to staying competitive. Han also encouraged the company to explore new areas beyond its current products.

Nothing new under the sun



Samsung Foundry faced challenges with its smartphone SoC production in early 2022 when it reported a low yield of 35% for the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

This means that out of every 100 chips produced, only 35 passed quality control, and Qualcomm, which relied on Samsung to manufacture the chipset, had to pay for these defective chips.

Due to these poor yields, Qualcomm quickly switched to TSMC, a competitor with a much higher yield of 70%, to produce the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and it has remained with TSMC for subsequent chips.

As both TSMC and Samsung prepare to start mass production of 2nm chips next year, TSMC plans to implement advanced technology for their transistors, which Samsung already uses in its 3nm production.

However, Samsung's yield issues persist, with reports indicating a low yield of just 10-20% for its 3nm chips, which is inadequate for meeting demand.

TSMC holds a significant advantage in the market, controlling 62.3% compared to Samsung's 11.5%. Although Samsung has decided to rely on TSMC for the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite chips for its Galaxy S25 series, this choice comes at a high cost, with Qualcomm’s price hike for the chipset.

To avoid paying these high prices for future chips, Samsung needs to enhance its yield rates. Meanwhile, MediaTek, the largest smartphone chipset supplier, has hinted at offering Samsung competitive pricing to use its Dimensity chips in flagship models if Samsung cannot improve its production yields.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts

Latest News

The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless