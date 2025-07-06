Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

If Samsung Foundry gets this job, the whole industry should be prepared for a major shakeup

Samsung Foundry could begin a major turnaround if it gets this job.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Processors
The Nvidia H20 GPU, widely used as an AI accelerator, is seen on a faux circuit board.
Samsung Foundry is trying to dig itself out of the hole it fell into back in 2022 when a low yield rate of 35% led Qualcomm to push all of its chips in on TSMC. The latter had a yield of 70% at the time. Yield remains an issue today for Samsung Foundry and might even determine whether the Galaxy S26 line, due out early next year, includes models powered by Sammy's own Exynos 2600 application processor (AP) or a more expensive Snapdragon AP.

Last year, Samsung Foundry's inability to make enough Exynos 2500 APs due to Samsung Foundry's low yield cost Sammy a ton of money. The original plan was for Samsung to power the base Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25+ models in most markets with the homegrown Exynos 2500 AP. Unable to build as many Exynos 2500 SoCs as it needed, Samsung ended up using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy APs on all models which cost Samsung an extra $400 million that it hadn't expected to need.

If Samsung Foundry lands this gig, will things change?

Vote View Result

Samsung faces a similar issue with next year's Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ models. The difference this time is whether the company's foundry can manufacture enough Exynos 2600 chipsets. A foundry's yield is the percentage of chips manufactured from a silicon wafer that are defect-free and have passed Quality Control. Most foundries aim for a 70% yield before they start to mass produce a certain SoC. Low yields can lead to higher manufacturing costs and result in a customer paying higher prices for their chips.

Leaker&amp;nbsp;@Jukanlosreve says that Samsung Foundry is in line to get an important order for chips from Nvidia. | Image credit-X - If Samsung Foundry gets this job, the whole industry should be prepared for a major shakeup
Leaker @Jukanlosreve says that Samsung Foundry is in line to get an important order for chips from Nvidia. | Image credit-X

Samsung Foundry is trying to make a comeback. As we noted, it hopes to improve its 2nm yield fast enough to produce enough Exynos 2600 APs to power the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ in most markets except for the U.S., China, and Canada. That could make those phones the first to employ 2nm chipsets.

A report out of South Korea today suggests that Samsung Foundry is hoping to get a contract from Nvidia to build its next-gen GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) using its 2nm process node. Because GPUs use parallel processing allowing them to perform many tasks simultaneously, they are more suitable for use as AI accelerators than CPUs (Central Processing Units) are. CPU's use sequential processing which make them less useful for AI. AI accelerators significantly speed up the processing of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning workloads.

The latest yield rate for Samsung Foundry's 2nm process node is 40% and by the end of the year, it is expected to hit the level that will allow the foundry to become a legitimate alternative to TSMC. Getting Nvidia's GPU business could help Samsung Foundry's reputation (which needs a shot in the arm) and its market share. At 7.7% during Q1 2025, Samsung Foundry is well behind TSMC's  global market share of approximately 67.6%.

Recommended Stories
Samsung Foundry might already be on the rise as it built the Nvidia designed Tegra T239 SoC that powers the popular Nintendo Switch 2 game console. The foundry used its mature  8nm Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) process node to manufacture the component taking the Tegra business away from TSMC.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Help finding the best way to deal with T-Mobile my phone and how to navigate upgrading or downgradin

by Lisag •

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 3

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Fold 7 and Flip 7 to hit the shelves earlier than previously rumored
Fold 7 and Flip 7 to hit the shelves earlier than previously rumored
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Samsung's groundbreaking tri-fold phone will cost a fortune and pack 'top-of-the-line' specs
Samsung's groundbreaking tri-fold phone will cost a fortune and pack 'top-of-the-line' specs

Latest News

Here are the latest rumored battery specs and IP ratings for 2025 Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 models
Here are the latest rumored battery specs and IP ratings for 2025 Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 models
Take a rare look inside the lab where Apple tests the durability of its new iPhone models
Take a rare look inside the lab where Apple tests the durability of its new iPhone models
Save $220 on the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge before Prime Day
Save $220 on the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge before Prime Day
The 11-inch iPad Air M2 gets a stunning $400 price cut in this 1TB variant
The 11-inch iPad Air M2 gets a stunning $400 price cut in this 1TB variant
Warning: Thanks to AI you must use "phishing-resistant" passkeys to replace vulnerable passwords
Warning: Thanks to AI you must use "phishing-resistant" passkeys to replace vulnerable passwords
Google Messages profiles could be close to receiving a Material 3 Expressive face lift
Google Messages profiles could be close to receiving a Material 3 Expressive face lift
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless