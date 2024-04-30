Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

From 30% to 6% share: Samsung's foldable phones fall off a cliff in this country

By
1comment
Samsung
From 30% to 6% share: Samsung's foldable phones fall off a cliff in this country
Once upon a time, Samsung did really well in the foldables game in China. Now, things are not okay for the Korean giant over there.

When talking about foldables with non-tech-savvy people, you'll soon realize that they're referring to two phones only: the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip. That's the power of marketing, but it's also the advantage of the first mover – Samsung did, in fact, establish itself as the to go brand for foldable phones across key markets all around the world.

This was true also for China, where local manufacturers needed time to catch up. And, oh boy, did they catch up!

Chinese brands like Huawei, Honor, Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi are Samsung's primary competitors. As a result, Samsung has seen a notable decline in its share of the foldable smartphone market, although it's not solely due to superior alternatives being available.

Recent data from IDC reveals that Samsung's share of China's foldable smartphone market was 5.9% in Q1 2024, a significant drop from its previous quarterly market share of nearly 30%. This places Samsung at the bottom of the list, trailing behind other companies that produce foldable phones.

Leading the pack is Huawei with a market share of 44.1%, followed by Honor at 26.7%, Vivo at 12.6%, and Oppo at 9%. While Samsung initially had a technological edge with its foldable phones, Chinese manufacturers have caught up over time. Additionally, geopolitical factors affecting Samsung's overall market share in China have also impacted its foldable phone share.

Recommended Stories
In China, there's a growing trend of "patriotic consumption", with consumers showing a preference for products from local Chinese companies. Even if Samsung's foldables offer superior features, many customers opt for Chinese alternatives. This presents a challenge for Samsung, as convincing consumers otherwise may prove difficult. Consequently, Samsung could face further challenges in the Chinese market ahead.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless