Samsung launches eco-friendly accessories for smartwatches and foldables
Samsung has just announced multiple partnerships and collaborations with various mobile accessory companies for the release of dozens of eco-friendly accessories for its foldable phones and smartwatches.
The new lineup of accessories is called “Samsung Eco-Friends” and will first be launched in South Korea on August 17. According to Samsung, these will eventually be available for purchase in more than 40 countries, so keep your eyes peeled for more info on this one if you’re in the market for some eco-friendly accessories.
In addition, the South Korean giant announced that its Samsung Electronics Future Generation Lab, which consists of employees in their 20s all around the globe, will bring the values and trends of younger generation through the Samsung Mobile Accessories Partnership Program (SMAPP).
In that regard, Samsung has teamed up with mobile accessory brand Slash B Slash to obtain works of popular artists like Toilet Paper, Keith Haring, and Smiley, as well as eight IPs related to K-Pop, BTS Dynamite, and Stray Kids.
Artworks belonging to these IPS have been applied to 55 accessories that are now available for purchase in South Korea. Currently, these eco-friendly accessories are compatible with various Samsung products, including the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and the Freestyle projector.
Last but not least, Samsung announced that customers who purchased the Galaxy Z Flip 5 case can automatically apply a matching screen theme through a QR code provided by the company. Also, those who use the Flipsuit case based on NFC technology can buy an Eco Friends Flipsuit card to decorate the case and apply the screen theme.
As per Samsung’s official statement, the Eco-Friends lineup includes Galaxy smartphone cases and Galaxy Watch straps, which are made from recycled plastics that contain more than 40 percent PCM (Post Consumer Material) and vegan leather.
