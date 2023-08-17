Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Samsung launches eco-friendly accessories for smartwatches and foldables

Accessories Samsung
@cosminvasile
Samsung launches eco-friendly accessories for smartwatches and foldables
Samsung has just announced multiple partnerships and collaborations with various mobile accessory companies for the release of dozens of eco-friendly accessories for its foldable phones and smartwatches.

The new lineup of accessories is called “Samsung Eco-Friends” and will first be launched in South Korea on August 17. According to Samsung, these will eventually be available for purchase in more than 40 countries, so keep your eyes peeled for more info on this one if you’re in the market for some eco-friendly accessories.

As per Samsung’s official statement, the Eco-Friends lineup includes Galaxy smartphone cases and Galaxy Watch straps, which are made from recycled plastics that contain more than 40 percent PCM (Post Consumer Material) and vegan leather.

In addition, the South Korean giant announced that its Samsung Electronics Future Generation Lab, which consists of employees in their 20s all around the globe, will bring the values and trends of younger generation through the Samsung Mobile Accessories Partnership Program (SMAPP).



In that regard, Samsung has teamed up with mobile accessory brand Slash B Slash to obtain works of popular artists like Toilet Paper, Keith Haring, and Smiley, as well as eight IPs related to K-Pop, BTS Dynamite, and Stray Kids.

Artworks belonging to these IPS have been applied to 55 accessories that are now available for purchase in South Korea. Currently, these eco-friendly accessories are compatible with various Samsung products, including the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and the Freestyle projector.

Last but not least, Samsung announced that customers who purchased the Galaxy Z Flip 5 case can automatically apply a matching screen theme through a QR code provided by the company. Also, those who use the Flipsuit case based on NFC technology can buy an Eco Friends Flipsuit card to decorate the case and apply the screen theme.

Popular stories

With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Amazon still sells Microsoft’s powerhouse, the Surface Pro 9, at a lower price
Amazon still sells Microsoft’s powerhouse, the Surface Pro 9, at a lower price
Gboard is getting a glow up with its next update: here are some of the new features
Gboard is getting a glow up with its next update: here are some of the new features
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
The JBL Xtreme 2 is back to its Prime Day price at Amazon; snatch it at 53% off
The JBL Xtreme 2 is back to its Prime Day price at Amazon; snatch it at 53% off
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless