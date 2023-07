Samsung says "be patient" as it works to add dust resistance to its foldables

The Ingress Protection (IP) rating for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 is X8. The 8 you might recognize as the number that indicates those phones have been tested and can be submerged in clear water to a depth of nearly 5 feet for as long as 30 minutes and emerge unscathed. Of course, that's in theory only because over time, this protection weakens. And you should ask yourself that if my phone really can spend 30 minutes submerged to nearly 5 feet, why does the warranty not cover water damage?





Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are not resistant to dust. And this is an issue with foldable devices. The Motorola Razr+ and Razr (2023) are the only foldable models with any dust protection. But with an IP52 rating, when it comes to protection from water, the clamshells are protected from a light splash only.





That, my friends, is a story for another day. Right now, we want to talk about the "X." No, not Twitter. The "X" is the first rating in the IPX8 assessment given to Sammy's two new foldables. That "X" means that theandare not resistant to dust. And this is an issue with foldable devices. The Motorola Razr+ and Razr (2023) are the only foldable models with any dust protection. But with an IP52 rating, when it comes to protection from water, the clamshells are protected from a light splash only.





The goal is to get foldables to the same IP68 rating that the best flagships offer. And that sounds like something that Samsung is working on according to the head of the company's Mobile eXperience unit, TM Roh. A translation from South Korea's BizWatch (via AndroidAuthority ) has Roh saying, "We are well aware of consumer demand for dust proofing, and we are making various efforts to achieve this, but due to the nature of foldables, there are many moving parts, so dust proofing is difficult."

Get the foldable device of your dreams. Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 now! Preorder the Z Fold 5 at up to $1120 off! For a limited time during the Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder period, Samsung gives a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 trade-in credit! $1120 off (58%) Trade-in Gift $799 99 $1919 99 Pre-order at Samsung Preorder the 512GB Z Flip 5 for just $100 with trade! From now until August 11, trade a phone with Samsung for up to $900 credit and get the 512GB version for the price of 256GB, or for just $100 with the maximum trade. $1020 off (91%) Trade-in Gift $100 $1119 99 Pre-order at Samsung Grab Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 on Amazon at up to $320 off! Get a free Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 storage upgrade to 512GB plus $200 or $150 off in the form of an Amazon gift card! $270 off (24%) Trade-in Gift Pre-order at Amazon





Roh noted how the early versions of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip didn't have any water resistance at all and now they garner an "8." So he is telling those looking to buy a new Galaxy Z foldable to "wait a little longer" until dust protection is offered for those phones.