Samsung says "be patient" as it works to add dust resistance to its foldables

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

That, my friends, is a story for another day. Right now, we want to talk about the "X." No, not Twitter. The "X" is the first rating in the IPX8 assessment given to Sammy's two new foldables. That "X" means that theandare not resistant to dust. And this is an issue with foldable devices. The Motorola Razr+ and Razr (2023) are the only foldable models with any dust protection. But with an IP52 rating, when it comes to protection from water, the clamshells are protected from a light splash only.