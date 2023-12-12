Samsung Display shuffles its foldable unit as it prepares to supply foldable Apple devices













The company will be reducing the importance of the unit's Strategic Marketing Office as the business segment attempts to improve operating efficiency and increase collaboration between sales, marketing, and product planning. And all of this will revolve around creating foldable panels for Apple.











As we said earlier in this article, to become mainstream the foldable smartphone market is going to need a device from Cupertino. While Apple might not be the most innovative company in the smartphone business, it remains the most influential. When Apple dropped the 3.5mm earphone jack from the iPhone, and removed the charging brick from the iPhone box, these moves were quickly copied by other manufacturers.





LG Display is also said to be working on foldable panels for future Apple foldable devices. The report by TheElec notes that one of the foldable displays being developed for Apple weighs in at 20.25 inches and back in July the same source said that Apple was working on a foldable MacBook Pro that would arrive in 2025 with a 20.5-inch foldable screen



