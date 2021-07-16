Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View
Samsung

Samsung's new Galaxy Chromebook Go is now available to purchase in the US at an affordable price

Iskren Gaidarov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's new Galaxy Chromebook Go is now available to purchase in the US at an affordable price
Recently Samsung introduced its new Galaxy Chromebook Go laptop, and now the device has made its way to the USA market. The new Samsung model promises great value at a low price point.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go

- 14-inch laptop with ChromeOS

$299 99
Buy at Samsung


The Samsung US website has now started selling the Galaxy Chromebook Go for $299. This price is for the base 32GB Wi-Fi only model. The new laptop can be purchased for as low as $129 if you trade in an eligible smartphone or a laptop from any manufacturer, making it one of the cheapest ways to buy yourself a new Chromebook.

"Galaxy Chromebook Go is our lightest Chromebook yet, making it perfect for busy lives on the go." - Samsung



Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook Go has a 14-inch LCD display with an HD resolution. The laptop is powered by a 10nm Intel Celeron N4500 processor with a 2.8GHz maximum clock speed and Intel UHD Graphics. The chip is coupled with 4GB of DDR4X RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage, which is upgradeable via a MicroSD card slot.

For now, only this version is in stock at the US Samsung online store, with the 8GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of storage models expected to be in stock soon too.

The Samsung laptop, as its name suggests runs ChromeOS. Galaxy Chromebook Go comes with dual stereo speakers and a 720p webcam. As far as connectivity is concerned, the laptop has one USB Type-A port, two USB-C ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

"The Galaxy Chromebook Go features a military-grade design to withstand the occasional drop, ding, or spill." - Samsung


You don’t need to worry about battery life, as Samsung promises up to 12 hours of it coming from a 42.3Whr battery unit. The battery charges fast with the 45W USB-C charger that comes with the laptop.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go comes in Silver, but note that inside the laptop is black, making for a dual-tone kind of design. It looks like with this laptop Samsung is targeting the school market, signified by its promotional images, and just in time before the kids go back to their teachers.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple's AirPods Pro are once again on sale at a crazy low price for a limited time
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's AirPods Pro are once again on sale at a crazy low price for a limited time
-$90
OnePlus shows off Nord 2 5G in official image ahead of next week's event
by Joshua Swingle,  0
OnePlus shows off Nord 2 5G in official image ahead of next week's event
Microsoft gives a Windows 365 price sneak peek
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Microsoft gives a Windows 365 price sneak peek
These smartphone users spend 4 hours a day with noses buried in apps
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
These smartphone users spend 4 hours a day with noses buried in apps
Google to take on the Oppo X with a rollable display phone, right after the Pixel Fold
by Daniel Petrov,  3
Google to take on the Oppo X with a rollable display phone, right after the Pixel Fold
Video: Breakthrough tech uses sweat to charge wearables
by Martin Filipov,  0
Video: Breakthrough tech uses sweat to charge wearables
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless