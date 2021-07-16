Samsung's new Galaxy Chromebook Go is now available to purchase in the US at an affordable price



Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook Go has a 14-inch LCD display with an HD resolution. The laptop is powered by a 10nm Intel Celeron N4500 processor with a 2.8GHz maximum clock speed and Intel UHD Graphics. The chip is coupled with 4GB of DDR4X RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage, which is upgradeable via a MicroSD card slot.



For now, only this version is in stock at the US Samsung online store, with the 8GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of storage models expected to be in stock soon too.



The Samsung laptop, as its name suggests runs ChromeOS. Galaxy Chromebook Go comes with dual stereo speakers and a 720p webcam. As far as connectivity is concerned, the laptop has one USB Type-A port, two USB-C ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.







You don’t need to worry about battery life, as Samsung promises up to 12 hours of it coming from a 42.3Whr battery unit. The battery charges fast with the 45W USB-C charger that comes with the laptop.



The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go comes in Silver, but note that inside the laptop is black, making for a dual-tone kind of design. It looks like with this laptop Samsung is targeting the school market, signified by its promotional images, and just in time before the kids go back to their teachers.

