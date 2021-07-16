Samsung's new Galaxy Chromebook Go is now available to purchase in the US at an affordable price

Samsung's new Galaxy Chromebook Go is now available to purchase in the US at an affordable price0
The Samsung US website has now started selling the Galaxy Chromebook Go for $299. This price is for the base 32GB Wi-Fi only model. The new laptop can be purchased for as low as $129 if you trade in an eligible smartphone or a laptop from any manufacturer, making it one of the cheapest ways to buy yourself a new Chromebook.
"Galaxy Chromebook Go is our lightest Chromebook yet, making it perfect for busy lives on the go." - Samsung
Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook Go has a 14-inch LCD display with an HD resolution. The laptop is powered by a 10nm Intel Celeron N4500 processor with a 2.8GHz maximum clock speed and Intel UHD Graphics. The chip is coupled with 4GB of DDR4X RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage, which is upgradeable via a MicroSD card slot.
The Samsung laptop, as its name suggests runs ChromeOS. Galaxy Chromebook Go comes with dual stereo speakers and a 720p webcam. As far as connectivity is concerned, the laptop has one USB Type-A port, two USB-C ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
"The Galaxy Chromebook Go features a military-grade design to withstand the occasional drop, ding, or spill." - Samsung
You don’t need to worry about battery life, as Samsung promises up to 12 hours of it coming from a 42.3Whr battery unit. The battery charges fast with the 45W USB-C charger that comes with the laptop.
The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go comes in Silver, but note that inside the laptop is black, making for a dual-tone kind of design. It looks like with this laptop Samsung is targeting the school market, signified by its promotional images, and just in time before the kids go back to their teachers.