Samsung is working on a cheaper Galaxy Tab S10 tablet, new flagship tablets incoming
Up Next:
Samsung is one of the few companies that are religiously rolling out new tablets year after year. This means that we’ll surely have a Galaxy Tab S11 in the not-so-distant future, no doubt about it.
As a matter of fact, clues that confirm the existence of the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra have already been uncovered. Even more interesting is the fact that Samsung has decided to continue its partnership with MediaTek and include another of the Taiwanese company’s flagship chipsets into its top-tier tablets.
After launching the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and skipping the regular Galaxy Tab S10 model, Samsung returns to the roots and eliminates the Galaxy Tab S11 Plus in favor of the traditional Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.
In related news, Samsung is also working on a cheaper Galaxy Tab S10 series tablet. The unannounced tablet is called Galaxy Tab S10 Lite and will be positioned below the Galaxy Tab S10 FE price-wise.
Unlike the Galaxy Tab S10 FE which uses an Exynos 1580 processor, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is said to pack an inferior Exynos 1380 chipset, which makes sense considering that it will be cheaper.
The slate will be available in Wi-Fi only and cellular versions, but that’s just about all we know about the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite so far. On the bright side, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite should be released long before the Galaxy Tab S11 series is announced.
As a matter of fact, clues that confirm the existence of the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra have already been uncovered. Even more interesting is the fact that Samsung has decided to continue its partnership with MediaTek and include another of the Taiwanese company’s flagship chipsets into its top-tier tablets.
Yes, the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset, at least according to the latest rumors. Surprisingly, there’s no Galaxy Tab S11 Plus in the working yet, or perhaps clues about its existence haven’t been found yet.
After launching the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and skipping the regular Galaxy Tab S10 model, Samsung returns to the roots and eliminates the Galaxy Tab S11 Plus in favor of the traditional Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.
The Galaxy Tab S11 series is expected to be unveiled later this year, so there’s plenty of time to learn more about Samsung’s plans regarding its flagship tablet. Just know that they’re coming and that they’ll be as powerful as ever.
The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is Samsung's current flagship tablet | Image credit: PhoneArena
In related news, Samsung is also working on a cheaper Galaxy Tab S10 series tablet. The unannounced tablet is called Galaxy Tab S10 Lite and will be positioned below the Galaxy Tab S10 FE price-wise.
Unlike the Galaxy Tab S10 FE which uses an Exynos 1580 processor, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is said to pack an inferior Exynos 1380 chipset, which makes sense considering that it will be cheaper.
The slate will be available in Wi-Fi only and cellular versions, but that’s just about all we know about the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite so far. On the bright side, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite should be released long before the Galaxy Tab S11 series is announced.
Things that are NOT allowed: