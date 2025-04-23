Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Samsung is working on a cheaper Galaxy Tab S10 tablet, new flagship tablets incoming

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets Galaxy Tab
Samsung logo
Samsung is one of the few companies that are religiously rolling out new tablets year after year. This means that we’ll surely have a Galaxy Tab S11 in the not-so-distant future, no doubt about it.

As a matter of fact, clues that confirm the existence of the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra have already been uncovered. Even more interesting is the fact that Samsung has decided to continue its partnership with MediaTek and include another of the Taiwanese company’s flagship chipsets into its top-tier tablets.

Yes, the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset, at least according to the latest rumors. Surprisingly, there’s no Galaxy Tab S11 Plus in the working yet, or perhaps clues about its existence haven’t been found yet.

After launching the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and skipping the regular Galaxy Tab S10 model, Samsung returns to the roots and eliminates the Galaxy Tab S11 Plus in favor of the traditional Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

The Galaxy Tab S11 series is expected to be unveiled later this year, so there’s plenty of time to learn more about Samsung’s plans regarding its flagship tablet. Just know that they’re coming and that they’ll be as powerful as ever.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is Samsung's current flagship tablet | Image credit: PhoneArena

In related news, Samsung is also working on a cheaper Galaxy Tab S10 series tablet. The unannounced tablet is called Galaxy Tab S10 Lite and will be positioned below the Galaxy Tab S10 FE price-wise.

Unlike the Galaxy Tab S10 FE which uses an Exynos 1580 processor, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is said to pack an inferior Exynos 1380 chipset, which makes sense considering that it will be cheaper.

The slate will be available in Wi-Fi only and cellular versions, but that’s just about all we know about the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite so far. On the bright side, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite should be released long before the Galaxy Tab S11 series is announced.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Cell tower blanket search violates the Constitution, a judge rules
Cell tower blanket search violates the Constitution, a judge rules
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months
AT&T exec opens up about what most drivers don't realize about Wi-Fi in the car
AT&T exec opens up about what most drivers don't realize about Wi-Fi in the car

Latest News

New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device
New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device
The Vivo X200 Ultra is here at last with a crazy ~9x zoom lens that's detachable
The Vivo X200 Ultra is here at last with a crazy ~9x zoom lens that's detachable
The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit
HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless