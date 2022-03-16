Unusual Samsung promo offers cheap cracked screen repairs for Galaxy S and Note series phones





don't want to part ways with their existing handsets regardless of how bad they look. Apparently kicked off on Monday, March 14, and first spotted by the eagle-eyed bargain hunters over on the Slickdeals forums , the special offer expressly targets folks whowant to part ways with their existing handsets regardless of how bad they look.





Even though Samsung will not take care of phones that refuse to turn on or present any kind of water damage under this particular program, your handset's cracked or otherwise harmed front display can be replaced in exchange for a flat and very reasonable fee of $100.

What devices are covered?





Galaxy S9

Galaxy S9+

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy S20 5G

Galaxy S20+ 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G



That's a pretty lengthy list of recent (and semi-recent) high-enders, and as some of you might already be aware, every single one of these devices normally carries a significantly higher screen repair price (more on that later).









Curiously enough, the Galaxy S20 FE and S21 FE are explicitly excluded from the "Promotion", along with the Galaxy Fold, Z Flip, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, and "all A & J models", which obviously makes sense given the deal is also specifically advertised as a Galaxy S and Note series-only thing.





Last but not least, we're certainly not surprised to see Samsung exclude the Galaxy S8 family, as well as the Note 8 and all prior installments in the two high-end series. Those are simply far too old for the company to even consider repairing them on the cheap.





Eligible users only have until March 28 to take advantage of this incredibly rare offer by starting the repair process via the official Samsung US website and opting for mail-in service. Unfortunately, the latter condition is mandatory, so you may need to spend a little time without your (busted-up) phone before Samsung fixes and returns it to you, especially if the promo proves popular, which it probably will.

How much would a screen replacement typically cost?





Galaxy S9 - $219

Galaxy S9 Plus - $229

Galaxy S10 - $249

Galaxy S10 Plus - $269

Galaxy S10 5G - $279

Galaxy S10e - $199

Galaxy S10 Lite - $179

Galaxy S20 5G - $249

Galaxy S20+ 5G - $269

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G - $279

Galaxy S21 5G - $199

Galaxy S21+ 5G - $229

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G - $289

Galaxy S22 - $199

Galaxy S22 Plus - $229

Galaxy S22 Ultra - $289

Galaxy Note 9 - $239

Galaxy Note 10 - $239

Galaxy Note 10 Plus - $279

Galaxy Note 10+ 5G - $279

Galaxy Note 20 5G - $219

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G - $269



While Samsung claims that you can "enjoy up to 60 percent off a screen repair" through March 28, that doesn't appear to be entirely true, as Galaxy S21 Ultra and S22 Ultra owners are actually looking at a 65 percent or so discount according to our calculations (based on this official support webpage ).









That's a huge (and completely unusual) savings of $189, which could come in especially handy for early Galaxy S22 Ultra adopters who paid a small fortune for the hot new 6.8-inch powerhouse only to clumsily break its beautiful screen before even getting used to the phone's key strengths... and weaknesses.





Of course, the promotion is likely to attract way more people with older Galaxy devices in their possession, who are themselves looking at massive discounts of between 45 and 64 percent on convenient display replacements.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up