Samsung brings cloud gaming to Galaxy phones with Gaming Hub

Gaming is a big deal on mobile devices, so for tech companies, it is crucial to make the experience as smooth and enjoyable as possible. Some of the best gaming phones come from Samsung's flagship Galaxy series. Now, the Korean tech giant has announced that its Gaming Hub, formerly known as the Game Launcher app, is getting some new features.

Samsung revealed that its Gaming Hub for mobile is expanding its reach to a broader gaming community by offering instant access to games through the cloud gaming-enabled Instant Plays feature, which is currently in beta in the US and Canada.

Samsung is expanding gaming access and fostering growth within its Galaxy ecosystem:

  • The Gaming Hub for mobile now includes Instant Plays, allowing users to instantly access games without installation, enhancing game discoverability.
 
  • Samsung's cloud platform supports Android APKs, offers a cloud-based attribution solution with major mobile measurement partners, and maintains support for existing in-game monetization models, ensuring seamless integration with game publishers' operations.

At the yearly Game Developers Conference, Samsung's Corporate Vice President Jikhan Jung delved deeper into the company's ongoing advancements in game streaming for both players and partners:

Our vision of Gaming Hub for mobile is to provide an all-in-one gaming platform optimized for Galaxy owners that makes playing and discovering games much easier without downloading and waiting. We continue to listen to the player community, and we know that bringing game streaming with cloud technology to the mobile platform provides a substantial update to the current app store for a more seamless experience.

In 2022, Samsung unveiled the Gaming Hub, an integrated game streaming and discovery platform. Evolving from the Game Launcher feature on Galaxy devices, the Gaming Hub for mobile aligns with Samsung Gaming's goal to provide users with diverse options for discovering and enjoying their favorite games.

