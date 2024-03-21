Samsung brings cloud gaming to Galaxy phones with Gaming Hub



The Gaming Hub for mobile now includes Instant Plays, allowing users to instantly access games without installation, enhancing game discoverability.



Samsung's cloud platform supports Android APKs, offers a cloud-based attribution solution with major mobile measurement partners, and maintains support for existing in-game monetization models, ensuring seamless integration with game publishers' operations.



At the yearly Game Developers Conference, Samsung's Corporate Vice President Jikhan Jung delved deeper into the company's ongoing advancements in game streaming for both players and partners:









In 2022, Samsung unveiled the Gaming Hub, an integrated game streaming and discovery platform. Evolving from the Game Launcher feature on Galaxy devices, the Gaming Hub for mobile aligns with Samsung Gaming's goal to provide users with diverse options for discovering and enjoying their favorite games.