Samsung Auto Blocker is here to protect your Galaxy device
Along with One UI 6, Samsung is delivering not just improvements and new features, but also a handful of new applications that further enhance the security of your Galaxy device.
One such app is Auto Blocker, a new security tool that comes along with One UI 6 and promises to protect your Galaxy device “in the way that best fits [your] lifestyle.”
However, if you’re not in the habit of sideloading apps, then Auto Blocker should provide an additional layer of security, which comes in handy especially with the rise of voice phishing, where attackers could talk users into installing malicious software.
As per Samsung’s statement, Auto Blocker is only available on Galaxy devices compatible with One UI 6, which is a bit strange considering that it won’t have issues running on older phones like the Galaxy S20.
The main purpose of Auto Blocker is to prevent the installation of apps from unauthorized sources, which is about anywhere but Google Play Store and Galaxy Store. It’s important to mention that if you’d rather sideload apps (install them from sources other than the ones Samsung considered authorized), this feature will not affect you because it’s off by default.
The security app has a handful of additional controls, including the ability to turn on app security check to help detect potential malware and prevent harmful commands and software installations via USB cable. Also, the app can protect users in a situation where someone has physical access to their device.
