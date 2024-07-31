Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Samsung and uBreakiFix boost Galaxy repairs at flagship stores

By
Samsung and uBreakiFix boost galaxy repairs at flagship stores
Image credit — Samsung

Samsung and uBreakiFix by Asurion announced a team-up more than six years ago, and last summer made a commitment to make the repair experience even better for Galaxy device owners. To accomplish this, 50 existing stores across the U.S. were specially selected and designated as flagship stores where users can get top-notch service and have high customer satisfaction ratings.

A year later, Samsung is deeming these flagship stores a complete success and like testing labs for new ideas and ways to improve repairs. For instance, the technicians at these stores figured out that a certain camera calibration test wasn't actually needed because it's already done during the manufacturing process. Samsung says this small change helped them speed up repairs and get customers their devices back faster.

One of the big advantages of the flagship stores is that they have 23% more parts on hand than regular stores. This means they can fix more devices right away, without having to wait for parts to come in. In the near future, they plan on being able to replace motherboards on the same day, which is a pretty big deal. It's also worth noting that all repairs are done using genuine Samsung parts and follow Samsung's strict quality guidelines.

If you need to get your new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 repaired, the flagship stores are ready to help. And even if you have an older Galaxy device, you can bring it in for repairs. They also have loaner devices available so you can stay connected while your phone is being fixed.

If you drop your brand-new phone straight out of the box, don’t worry – we’re here to help. We know the panic of breaking your phone, especially in those early days, and we love being the bearers of good news: yes, we can fix it.
Dave Barbuto, CEO of uBreakiFix by Asurion

To be more environmentally responsible, they also make it easier for you to recycle your old electronics, like phones, tablets, and computers. You can bring them to any of the flagship stores, and they'll take care of it for you, free of charge.

These flagship stores are located in major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Newark, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, and Phoenix. But even if you don't live near one of these cities, you can still get your Samsung phone fixed at one of the nearly 700 uBreakiFix by Asurion stores across the country. Some of these stores even have mobile repair vans that can come to you.

The partnership between Samsung and uBreakiFix by Asurion has significantly improved the repair experience for Galaxy users. The flagship stores, with their focus on speed, quality, and convenience, have set a new standard for customer service in the tech industry. You can find a repair location near you or view a list of services at either the uBreakiFix website or Samsung's support page.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

