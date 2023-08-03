Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Samsung's 'flagship' US repair locations will make it easier and faster to fix your Galaxy phone

Samsung Android
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's 'flagship' US repair locations will make it easier and faster to fix your Galaxy phone
You've all heard of flagship phones (and even flagship tablets, flagship smartwatches, and other flagship products), but Samsung is today officially introducing the concept of flagship repair locations, which have apparently already "soft launched" this summer in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, and Los Angeles.

The world's largest handset manufacturer is not stopping there, however, planning instead to name a grand total of 50 existing uBreakiFix stores across the US as "flagship Samsung repair locations" by the end of the year.

That obviously means the company (along with its authorized US repair provider since 2018) is not actually looking to open any new stores, merely improving and expanding the services currently offered in those 50 unspecified locations mentioned above.

Preorder the Z Fold 5 at up to $1170 off!

For a limited time during the Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder period, Samsung gives a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 trade-in credit! Receive an extra $50 discount applied at checkout by tapping on the deal button below.
$1170 off (61%) Trade-in Gift
$749 99
$1919 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Preorder the 512GB Z Flip 5 for just $50 with trade!

From now until August 11, trade a phone with Samsung for up to $900 credit and get the 512GB version for the price of 256GB, or for just $50 with the maximum trade and Samsung's all-new exclusive $50 discount applied at checkout, available only if you get the phone by tapping the deal button below.
$1070 off (96%) Trade-in Gift
$50
$1119 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Grab Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 on Amazon at up to $320 off!

Get a free Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 storage upgrade to 512GB plus $200 or $150 off in the form of an Amazon gift card!
$270 off (24%) Trade-in Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Put simply, many Samsung customers within a number of unnamed "major metropolitan areas" will soon be able to access and enjoy repairs that may have been previously deemed impossible for more devices than ever, and most importantly, faster than ever before.

That's right, same-day repairs will be the norm in these "flagship" uBreakiFix stores for Galaxy phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, laptops, and more. Samsung is promising "best-in-class" service across all product categories, which will be made possible with additional and more sophisticated repair equipment, as well as increased inventory stock "by model and color."

Of course, no one can guarantee every single repair made in these 50 locations will be measured in hours rather than days after the "flagship" label is applied to the stores, but if you're lucky enough to see this type of branding added to a repair location near you and unlucky enough to have a Galaxy device in need of a quick fix, you should definitely check out this latest fruit of Samsung's collaboration with uBreakiFix by Asurion.

Alternatively, you can always still opt for an official self-repair kit, but only if you know what you're doing and if your broken or defective device happens to be included on the relatively short list available here.

Popular stories

Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
The iPhone is knocked out of first place in the world's largest smartphone market
The iPhone is knocked out of first place in the world's largest smartphone market
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Amazon is offering an outsized discount on multimedia junkies' dream phone Sony Xperia 5 III
Amazon is offering an outsized discount on multimedia junkies' dream phone Sony Xperia 5 III
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Get the stylish Galaxy Buds Live with a sweet 50% discount from Amazon UK while you can
Get the stylish Galaxy Buds Live with a sweet 50% discount from Amazon UK while you can
iPhone 15 Pro: simplified repairs on the horizon?
iPhone 15 Pro: simplified repairs on the horizon?
This dirt-cheap Lenovo tablet has LTE, a metal design, and great battery life but also a big flaw
This dirt-cheap Lenovo tablet has LTE, a metal design, and great battery life but also a big flaw
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores
Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones
Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones
Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+
Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless