Samsung's 'flagship' US repair locations will make it easier and faster to fix your Galaxy phone





The world's largest handset manufacturer is not stopping there, however, planning instead to name a grand total of 50 existing uBreakiFix stores across the US as "flagship Samsung repair locations" by the end of the year.





That obviously means the company (along with its authorized US repair provider since 2018) is not actually looking to open any new stores, merely improving and expanding the services currently offered in those 50 unspecified locations mentioned above.

Put simply, many Samsung customers within a number of unnamed "major metropolitan areas" will soon be able to access and enjoy repairs that may have been previously deemed impossible for more devices than ever, and most importantly, faster than ever before.





That's right, same-day repairs will be the norm in these "flagship" uBreakiFix stores for Galaxy phones , tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, laptops, and more. Samsung is promising "best-in-class" service across all product categories, which will be made possible with additional and more sophisticated repair equipment, as well as increased inventory stock "by model and color."





Of course, no one can guarantee every single repair made in these 50 locations will be measured in hours rather than days after the "flagship" label is applied to the stores, but if you're lucky enough to see this type of branding added to a repair location near you and unlucky enough to have a Galaxy device in need of a quick fix, you should definitely check out this latest fruit of Samsung's collaboration with uBreakiFix by Asurion.



