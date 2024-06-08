Pixel 8a

Let’s get straight to why I think most people will be happier with ainstead of aFirst, let’s give thethe flowers it deserves by saying that Google’s mid-ranger will give you 7 years of OS updates (if Google keeps its promise), whereas thehas “only” 3/4 remaining OS and security updates to get. However, this is plenty for the vast majority of people who keep their phones for 3-4 years.Then, aside from the noticeably brighter display of the, I believe most people will find theto be the better value phone, which seems to beat/match the Pixel in pretty much every other aspect.

Sure, thegives you a lot for $500, but these display borders are straight up from 2018. They also make the (already) small 6.1-inch screen look even smaller.The charging situation on theis the slowest in the price segment by some margin, and while I love the fact that the plastic back won’t break like glass, you can definitely tell you’re holding a plastic phone when using theIn the end, theis a great deal in the US and Europe where the competition from Chinese “flagship-killers” is relatively quiet, but (if you shop around) it’s really not the best $500 phone money can buy.However! The major BUT here is that (just like the), thewill soon start dropping price/value. And this could very well, eventually, make it the best deal around - say at $400. Ironically, thefinds itself in an identical position to that of thewhen it first came out.That being said, if you know you want the(which is still a great phone I can easily recommend!), another way to get it for less is to trade in your old phone, or shop around on places like eBay.But right now, themight be the only globally-available phone that makes thelook kiiinda bad. If you don’t count the discounted vanilla. LOL.