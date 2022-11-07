The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

Samsung is finally adding Back Tap gestures to your Galaxy phone

Samsung Software updates
1
Samsung is finally adding Back Tap gestures to your Galaxy phone
Samsung has been putting in the work when it comes to software updates lately. The Android 13 update was recently rolled out to unlocked Galaxy S22 series owners in the US (with carrier units receiving it soon after), and just a week after, the Galaxy S21 series got the stable Android 13 update as well.

The latest development in Samsung software updates, however, has to do with something that is much more specific. The Back Tap gesture feature is finally coming to Galaxy phones thanks to a newly added Good Lock module dubbed RegiStar (via AndroidPolice). But what is this Good Lock module, you might ask.

Samsung Good Lock is, simply put, a way for users, who feel particularly adventurous and experimental with their Samsung phones, to customize their device so that the result feels native and fits the rest of the UI.

But let’s digress — the RegiStar Good Lock module gives users the option to turn on a Back Tap feature. Now, this feature can be customized in a myriad of ways. You can set it up to take a screenshot, launch a particular app, turn on/off a setting, wake up the Google Assistant, etc.

Additionally, the module allows you to change the order of the Settings menu and customize what long-pressing the power button does (activate LiveCaption, turn on the flashlight, etc). For Galaxy Z Fold 4 owners there is one more perk thanks to the new Good Lock module, and it is the ability to firmly press on the screen to activate a gesture shortcut.

It is worth noting that this new Back Tap feature will not work in case the phone is in sleep mode, the screen is locked, or when the battery is at 15% or less.

Apple and Google phones already had this feature, with Samsung being the only one from the big three that was lagging behind. Nevertheless, despite being late to the game, Sammy has once again expanded the customization possibilities of its phone’s software.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung is finally adding Back Tap gestures to your Galaxy phone
Samsung is finally adding Back Tap gestures to your Galaxy phone
UK carrier O2 launches its deals for this year's Black Friday
UK carrier O2 launches its deals for this year's Black Friday
Samsung's Galaxy S20 series and the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are all getting Android 13 now
Samsung's Galaxy S20 series and the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are all getting Android 13 now
Musk changes his mind, tries to rehire laid-off Twitter staff
Musk changes his mind, tries to rehire laid-off Twitter staff
Samsung is rapidly spreading the stable Android 13 love to the Galaxy S21 series
Samsung is rapidly spreading the stable Android 13 love to the Galaxy S21 series
The JBL Tour Pro+ are half price for a limited time - don’t miss out!
The JBL Tour Pro+ are half price for a limited time - don’t miss out!

Popular stories

Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
Blind camera comparison with Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Galaxy S22 Ultra
Blind camera comparison with Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Galaxy S22 Ultra
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
T-Mobile to charge $35 activation fee on nearly all transactions
T-Mobile to charge $35 activation fee on nearly all transactions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless