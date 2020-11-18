Save on the latest 10.2-Inch Apple iPad

Accessories Samsung Android 5G

S Pen support could come to more 5G Galaxy phones next year but there is some bad news

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Nov 18, 2020, 1:41 PM
S Pen support could come to more 5G Galaxy phones next year but there is some bad news
Just the other day we told you that Samsung apparently does not plan on producing a new Galaxy Note handset next year. That decision probably means that the first major phone line to break the "glass" ceiling in terms of screen size (it was the first to sport a display larger than 5-inches) is done. But this does not mean that the S Pen digital writing instrument is through. We could see S Pen support for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy S21 Ultra and possibly the Galaxy S21+.

While these models, or perhaps some other Samsung Galaxy phones, will feature support for the S Pen, they will not include housing for the accessory according to All About Samsung's Max Jambor. And here is the worst part-the S Pen will not come in the box with the new devices that will support it. That means that the cost of the S Pen will be coming out of the consumer's pocket. And without housing for the S Pen, there is a good chance that the device will get lost; even with that dedicated slot on the Galaxy Note for the S Pen, we know of several people who misplaced it.

While we won't know what the price of the S Pen will be for those Galaxy models that will support it, we can tell you that the retail price of a replacement unit for this year's Galaxy Note 20 line is $39.99. With the S Pen, users will be able draw, doodle, and mark up the screen. The S Pen can also be used as a remote control for streaming media, and to snap a photo using the phone's camera. There are many other useful things that the S Pen is capable of doing; but since the accessory will apparently not be found in the box, it will be up to you to decide whether having an S Pen is worth the extra expense.

The Galaxy S21 series will likely include the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The buzz heard around the office water cooler is that the basic Galaxy S21 model will not offer support for the digital writing instrument which would be keeping in line with the device's role as the lower priced variant of Sammy's flagship.

