Ryan Reynolds-owned carrier will be giving away wireless service during the Super Bowl
Specifically, you will apparently be able to sign up starting at 3:15 pm PST until 7:15 pm PST, when Mint Mobile figures the football game awaited by an entire nation should be just about wrapped up. The deal is pretty much as straightforward as it sounds, its terms and conditions are extremely simple, and there are essentially no strings attached.
A credit card and a temporary payment of $0.01 will be required to verify you're a real person... with a valid credit card, and even your penny will be refunded within no more than 7 business days. You'll also get a whopping 45 days to activate your new Mint Mobile account from the time of "purchase", and naturally, the complimentary services on offer here are the ones typically included in the carrier's most affordable plan.
We're talking 3 gigs of high-speed 4G LTE data, unlimited data at "lower speeds", unlimited nationwide talk and text, free mobile hotspot (counted towards your standard data bucket), a 3-in-1 SIM card kit, and Wi-Fi calling and text functionality. All of this is normally available for $15 a month, which already feels "almost suspiciously reasonable", in the words of none other than Deadpool. But you can now save even those 45 bucks and choose whether to stay with Mint Mobile and pay crazy low prices for wireless service or leave the network no questions asked at the end of this 90-day promotional period.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):