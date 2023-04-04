Accurate tipster reveals color options for upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5

My, my, my, how you've grown. That's what I was saying to renders we recently passed along showing how the cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be a whopping 3.4 inches this year, up from the puny 1.1-inch external display which was heavily panned when the OG Galaxy Z Flip was released on Valentine's Day 2020. If the renders are legit, and the odds of this are getting better and better, the screen will even top the 3.3-inch external screen on the Oppo Find 2 Flip.





The Galaxy Z Fold 5 might be injecting diabetic drug Ozempic because it is going to be 13 grams lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is also rumored to be svelte at 13.4mm compared to the 14.2mm thickness of its predecessor. And the waterdrop notch will allow the device to close flat without a gap. That should lessen the chance that small particles invade the device and should also make the Galaxy Z Fold 5 more durable than past models.









Ross Young today gave us the color options that he hears Samsung will make available for both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. And when Ross Young tweets, you should listen. Why? His accuracy percentage is off the charts; Young is the CEO and co-founder of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) and has his ear on the ground listening for the rumors coming from the supply chain..

According to Young, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be offered in Beige, Gray, Light Green, and Light Pink. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 color options will be Beige, Black, and Light Blue. As Young points out, Samsung will surely come up with some marketing-friendly names "with some bespoke and lower volume colors."





We could see the new foldables introduced and released in August. In case you were wondering, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 were the top-selling foldables of 2022 and 2021 respectively.

