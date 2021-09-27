Incipio launches sustainable cases for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3

Advertorial by Incipio: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!









The new Incipio Grip for Galaxy Z cases have been built with two prime functions in mind — enhance the grip, so drops don't happen, and provide reliable protection in case they do. They are certified to meet Samsung's own standards through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP) and are made using sustainable materials. The new Incipio Grip cases are BPA-free and include Eastman Tritan Renew copolyester — made through a new recycling technology, which breaks down plastic waste on a molecular level and allows for the materials to be re-used.





Here are the new Incipio cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3:





Incipio Grip case for Galaxy Z Fold 3













As suggested by the name, the Grip is here to prevent drops altogether. With special textures placed in key areas of the case, it allows you to have a firm grip on every angle of the phone and prevent accidental slippage. Should this happen, however, there are impact struts in place, which will absorb the shock and keep your foldable phone safe. The raised lips around the screen prevent unwanted scratches when laying the phone down, and the case itself is scratch-proof and treated against discoloration, so it stays fresh for longer. It is also coated in antimicrobial protection, which eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria.





Multi-directional Grips prevent slippage in all directions

Impact Strut protection tech reduces impact force

Raised-edge bezel protects screen

Scratch & discoloration resistant

Antimicrobial protection eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria

Wireless charging compatible

5G compatible

Lifetime guarantee





Incipio Grip case for Galaxy Z Flip 3













With the exact same specs as the case for the Z Fold 3, the Grip for Flip 3 has multi-directional grip-assisting textures to ensure a firm grasp on the phone and prevent slippage off surfaces. A lip keeps the soft screen safe, even if you lay the phone face-down on a flat surface. We have the same impact struts here to keep the phone safe should it fall and this case is also scratch- and discoloration-resistant.





Multi-directional Grips prevent slippage in all directions

Impact Strut protection tech reduces impact force

Raised-edge bezel protects screen

Scratch & discoloration resistant

Antimicrobial protection eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria

Wireless charging compatible

5G compatible

Lifetime guarantee

