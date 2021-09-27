Incipio launches sustainable cases for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3

Incipio launches sustainable cases for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 30
The Samsung Galaxy Z series are a true marvel of technology — actual foldable smartphones! Yet, with their beautiful design, they present some real challenges when it comes to accessories and cases. Incipio stands up to that challenge and has now launched its line of sustainably-built cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3!
Incipio Grip case for Galaxy Z Fold 3
Buy Incipio Grip for Galaxy Z Fold 3
As suggested by the name, the Grip is here to prevent drops altogether. With special textures placed in key areas of the case, it allows you to have a firm grip on every angle of the phone and prevent accidental slippage. Should this happen, however, there are impact struts in place, which will absorb the shock and keep your foldable phone safe. The raised lips around the screen prevent unwanted scratches when laying the phone down, and the case itself is scratch-proof and treated against discoloration, so it stays fresh for longer. It is also coated in antimicrobial protection, which eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria.
- Multi-directional Grips prevent slippage in all directions
- Impact Strut protection tech reduces impact force
- Raised-edge bezel protects screen
- Scratch & discoloration resistant
- Antimicrobial protection eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria
- Wireless charging compatible
- 5G compatible
- Lifetime guarantee
Incipio Grip case for Galaxy Z Flip 3
Buy Incipio Grip for Galaxy Z Flip 3
With the exact same specs as the case for the Z Fold 3, the Grip for Flip 3 has multi-directional grip-assisting textures to ensure a firm grasp on the phone and prevent slippage off surfaces. A lip keeps the soft screen safe, even if you lay the phone face-down on a flat surface. We have the same impact struts here to keep the phone safe should it fall and this case is also scratch- and discoloration-resistant.
