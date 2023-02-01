Roku inks deal to add Warner Bros. branded FAST channels to its offering

WB TV Series : premium TV shows series including “Westworld,” “Raised by Wolves,” “The Nevers,” and “The Time Traveler’s Wife”

WB TV Reality : unscripted TV series including "Legendary," "FBoy Island" and "Finding Magic Mike"

WB TV Family : collection of "family-friendly" series including "Head of the Class"

WB TV Sweet Escapes : baking competition shows including "Cake Boss," "Extreme Cake Makers" and "Cake Wars"

WB TV Paws & Claws : pet shows including "Dogs 101" and "My Cat from Hell"

WB TV Slice of Life : series following people from "all corners of the world" including "Extreme Couponing," "Breaking Amish" and "My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding"

WB TV Welcome Home : Real estate and interior design shows including "Caribbean Life," "Buying Hawaii," and "Bahamas Life"

WB TV At the Movies : Selection of classic films from the '70s, '80s and '90s

WB TV How To : "curiosity-inspiring" series including "How It's Made," "How to Build Everything" and "How the Earth Works"

WB TV Supernatural : shows including "Ghost Brothers," "Paranormal Lockdown" and "Ghost Asylum"

WB TV Crime Series : shows including "Murder Chose Me," "A Crime to Remember," and "Murder Comes to Town"

WB TV Mysteries : shows like "Mysteries at the Museum," "Mysteries at the Monument" and "Off Limits"

WB TV Love & Marriage : shows including "Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta," "Four Weddings" and "A Wedding Story"

WB TV Family Rules : series about real-life families including "Long Lost Family," "The Little Couple" and "My Five Wives"

WB TV Keeping It Real : Reality shows including "The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette," "Bachelor in Paradise," "Finding Magic Mike" and "Fboy Island"

WB TV All Together : shows with "characters who feel like family" including "Eight Is Enough," "Better With You" and "Head of the Class"

the rapid expansion of premium content on FAST is a win for both the viewer and content owner, as well as advertisers looking to reach these audiences through well-known programming

working with world-class, cutting-edge partners like The Roku Channel. Their innovative platforms provide us with new ways to bring our valuable content to fans across the country