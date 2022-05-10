discovery+ joins The Roku Channel, but you still have to pay for it
The Roku Channel has just announced that it has added discovery+ to its offering in the United States. Users can now subscribe to both the ad-free ($6.99) and ad-supported ($4.99) versions of discovery+ directly through The Roku Channel.
The announcement doesn’t come as a surprise since The Roku Channel already offers premium subscriptions from over 50 services. You won’t be getting any financial benefits from subscribing to discovery+ through The Roku Channel, but you’ll enjoy a unified browse and sign-up experience and get all subscriptions on single monthly bill (if you’re subscribed to more than one services).
The Roku Channel was a top 5 channel on the Roku platform in the US by active account reach and streaming hour engagement in Q1 2022. The Roku Channel has a massive portfolio of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and over 275 free live linear TV channels in the US, as well as premium subscriptions from over 50 content partners. It’s now available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs.
discovery+ offers over 70,000 episodes of current and classic shows from popular networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Magnolia Network, as well as more than 200 discovery+ original titles and hundreds of hours of exclusive content.
